Given the passage of Hurricane Lee through the north of Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan issued a warning of dangerous conditions for this weekend.

Although there are no coastal watches or advisories in effect, the meteorological agency reported that for today, Friday, a disturbance on the surface driven by Hurricane Lee, which became a category 5 hurricane last night, is expected, which will cause “a moderate risk of marine currents for most of the beaches along the coast of the islands.”

The NWS also indicated that an increase in the activity of rains and thunderstorms is expected during the afternoon hours.

Although the meteorological agency pointed out that the cyclone will move well north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it reported that maritime conditions will become extremely dangerous starting tomorrow, Saturday, until next week.

While waves could reach 12 and 15 feet across Atlantic Waters, the NWS warned that swells can cause life-threatening breaking waves and rip currents.

“Large breaking waves increasing, from 6-10 feet on Sunday to 12-5 feet next week, mainly on north and east facing beaches,” the NWS noted, warning that beach erosion and coastal flooding is possible.

The agency’s meteorologist, Miguel Ramos, told The News Journal that, although a rain forecast for the weekend cannot yet be specified, the outer bands of Hurricane Lee could cause rain events in some sectors of the island.

Ramos also indicated that the weather conditions could cause high risk of marine currents to become a strong surf warning that could be in effect until Thursday of next week, so he urged citizens to stay alert of forecast updates issued by the agency.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) 5:00 a.m. bulletin, Hurricane Lee is located at latitude 17.8 degrees north, longitude 53.5 degrees west, with sustained winds of 165 miles per hour (mph) as it moves west-northwest at 14 mph. The minimum central pressure is estimated at 926 millibars.

“Lee is a dangerous Category 5 hurricane, and strengthening is possible. Lee’s core is expected to move north of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend and early next week,” the NHC reported, adding that the cyclone’s winds could reach 180 mph.

Carlos Anselmi, NWS meteorologist, also confirmed to The News Journal that it is still too early to predict whether Hurricane Lee will become one of the most powerful in the western hemisphere or in history, but that “the system is forecast to continue to intensify over the next five days.”

Anselmi Molina explained that Hurricane Lee is “extremely dangerous” with winds of about 165 miles per hour estimated by satellites, but they have a high level of confidence in the forecast that the system will remain “well” to the northeast.

He also stated that right now there is only a 4% probability that it will affect us directly, which means that there is a 96% probability that the system will remain in the northeast of Puerto Rico.