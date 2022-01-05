Researchers from the University of Puerto Rico - Cayey Campus (UPR-Cayey), concluded in a recent investigation that the United States government had “missed its best opportunity to minimize human and fiscal costs” from the Covid-19 pandemic by not implementing a strict policy of identifying, treating, and isolating infected individuals. The alternatives left to the government are “the second-best policies” - like physical distancing with massive testing - for two possible scenarios which would imply a significant loss of human life or fiscal assets, depending on which policy it might decide to implement.
“After simulating a series of scenarios, we came to the conclusion that both the race towards herd immunization or ‘doing nothing’ are the worst possible policies, considering the human cost,” said Dr. Mayteé Cruz, professor of physics and mathematics at UPR-Cayey and one of the researchers of the investigation, in an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The Two Scenarios
According to Cruz, when human life is not the main focus, the lowest fiscal cost for governments could be achieved through a very strict policy (of mask wearing and social distance, among other measures) to lower the probability of infection by 90% in eight weeks.
On the other hand, if fiscal expenditures are secondary, the lowest human cost is achieved with a relatively strict measure to lower the probability of infection by 80%.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, when there was little or no knowledge about the disease, the best alternative was to close down the national frontiers to identify and isolate those who are sick, but the (US) government missed that opportunity,” Cruz explained. “But when that alternative is missed completely and there are no other preventive measures available, other similarly effective alternatives must be considered.”
For Cruz, what should have happened was that then President Donald Trump ordered a lockdown of the country –closing of the borders, limiting travel within the country, etc.– to prevent the spreading of the disease and the eventual loss of lives and fiscal resources. “But that opportunity is already gone,” the researcher said.
Positivity Rate
Cruz argued the effectiveness of the lockdown by comparing last year’s positivity rates of Puerto Rico and the continental US to the current numbers.
At the beginning of the pandemic a lockdown was ordered by then Governor Wanda Vázquez between March and June 2020. Back then, positivity indexes fluctuating between 10 and 12 percent were considered “alarming” and caused the Covid-19 virus to be characterized as “out of control.” Positivity rates in the US were proportionally similar or slightly less.
For Cruz that was the best policy to implement.
But as soon as lockdown conditions were relaxed or repealed in the summer of 2020, the number of reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths increased. Between the so-called “Covid-parties” and the general elections, positivity indexes in the island reached between 15 and 18 percent. This was some six months before a vaccine was developed.
One year after the vaccination process started and when about 70 percent of the Puerto Rico’s population has received at least the first vaccine shot, sanitary measures were relaxed or repealed, allowing public to attend public events, shopping malls and restaurants, among other venues. Quickly, positivity indexes skyrocketed, with the current index well above 30 percent.
Simultaneously, the US is experiencing a similar scenario, except for the percentage of vaccinated people, which according to the New York Times is 62%.
The investigation made by Cruz and Dr. José Caraballo, professor at the Graduate School of Business Administration at UPR-Cayey, was driven by two basic research questions: What are the financial implications of the physical distancing policies? What about for the loss of lives? The researchers concluded that, “when either fiscal or human costs are relevant, the second-best policy is found to significantly reduce the transmission rate.”
“When saving lives is the most important target, the second-best scenario is when the transmission rate is lowered by 80% either in day 2 or day 20 after the pandemic (begun), with few death cases and as much as $1.07 trillion in net impact to the government budget. These policies can take the form of physical distancing combined with massive testing,” read the conclusions of the Cruz-Caraballo research.
“This relatively strict policy would save 910,064 lives in the US,” explained Cruz.
It should be noted that The New York Times and Our World in Data reported that the cumulative number of deaths in the US due to Covid-19 is in excess of 826,000.
Fiscal Costs As The Most Important Factor
For the researchers, the policy with the lesser fiscal impact would the one that reduces the probability of infection by about 90%.
“However, if one focuses only on budgetary issues disregarding life, the second-best policy would be to lower the transmission rate by 90% in eight weeks: the pandemic would cost approximately $119 billion at the expense of killing 898,193 lives,” further concluded the research.
But, despite Puerto Rico’s current positivity index, Cruz considers the island is not experiencing such a scenario because “here we have implemented some safety measures.”
For Cruz and Caraballo, “unleashing the pandemic without taking any containment policy always maximizes the mortality associated to the pandemic.”
“In a scenario with no measures to curb the spread of the disease, the fiscal cost of the pandemic increased in many of our several simulations when compared to the other scenarios,” said Cruz.
While the researchers did not consider what kind of fiscal policies –or their costs– could be implemented to counteract the costs associated to the pandemic, several other researchers throughout the United States have already estimated that cost to the federal government in the trillions of dollars range.
Harvard economists David Cutler and Lawrence Summers estimated in November 2020 the cost of Covid-19 in the US alone would be $16 trillion, should the pandemic have ended last fall. Instead, the pandemic rages on with a third or fourth wave and at least two new variants –delta and omicron.
Back then Cutler and Summers based their estimate on existing data and “tried to be both transparent about their assumptions and conservative in their estimates,” and anticipated the estimated cost would be affected by “the shifting course of the pandemic, increased by things like a major spike in cases and deaths in the coming months and reduced by the release of a safe and effective vaccine widely taken by the population,” reported the Harvard Gazette.
Cruz emphasized the model used in their study incorporates “the epidemiological model with the fiscal impact tied to mortality implications under different physical distance scenarios and we explored these numerically.”
“This result is important for the implementation of public health strategies and policies for this or future pandemics,” said Cruz.
