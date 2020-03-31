Stanley L. Feldstein, a giant of Puerto Rico’s legal community for more than four decades whose signature achievement was the 1976 closing of the infamous La Princesa jail in San Juan, died of a stroke on March 20, 2020, in Laguna Hills, California. He was 97.
Feldstein, whose razor-sharp intellect and prowess in the courtroom distinguished him as one of Puerto Rico’s most formidable litigators, filed the class-action lawsuit that resulted in the permanent shutdown of the notorious La Princesa jail in 1976. A federal judge called the jail “a notorious monument to man’s inhumanity to man” after Feldstein presented overwhelming evidence that inmates as young as 15 were routinely crammed into windowless dungeons, deprived of access to water and medical care, and left to be assaulted, tortured, and at times murdered with impunity by other inmates.
Gustavo Gelpí Jr., Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico, said he knew Feldstein for more than 50 years and considered him “a relentless and zealous advocate, particularly on behalf of our society’s less fortunate.” Feldstein, Gelpi added, “inspired me to become a lawyer and ultimately led me to the federal bench. Stanley was always there for me as a source of inspiration, moral support, and, most importantly, as a friend and role model.”
Feldstein’s San Juan law firm, which he co-founded in the 1950s with a classmate from Columbia Law School, Harvey Nachman, cut its early profile by representing longshoremen who were injured on the job and seeking compensation from their employers in the maritime industry. In the early 1970s, the firm scored one of its biggest victories when it obtained monetary recoveries for the families of victims of the 1970 plane crash that killed two coaches and 12 players on Puerto Rico’s national women’s volleyball team as they were returning home from a match in the Dominican Republic.
On the strength of these and other high-profile victories, Feldstein’s firm was catapulted to the top tier of Puerto Rico’s elite, go-to litigation boutiques, representing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in its efforts to recover millions of dollars in assets lost in a string of bank failures on the island. By the time Feldstein retired in the 1990s, his reputation had reached such heights that the remaining partners at his firm – then called Feldstein, Gelpí, Hernández, & Gotay – kept his name on the door until the firm’s dissolution in 2003.
EXTRA: Feldstein is survived by his wife, Astrid Soto Feldstein of Laguna Woods, CA; his daughter, Hydee R. Feldstein of Los Angeles, and his son, Luis A. Feldstein of Tustin, CA, both attorneys in California; his grandson, James Peter Gregora of Los Angeles; his sister, Mildred Urling of Huntington Beach, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the mainland United States and Puerto Rico. In compliance with his wishes, Feldstein’s body was cremated in Orange County on March 22 and his ashes will be returned to rest somewhere along the shores of his beloved Puerto Rico.
