San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo held a meeting on Sunday with senior officials of the Municipal Police of San Juan with the purpose of adjusting and adapting the security plans in the tourist area in the face of the series of situations that have been arousing in the area.
"The events that we have observed during the past few days in some tourist areas of San Juan, we cannot allow them to define what a vacation experience in Puerto Rico is. We are reviewing work plans to provide greater vigilance in the hours of greatest incidence of these events caused by a few, which irresponsibly alter and affect the lives of our residents and those visitors who behave in a civilized manner," Romero said after a meeting with officers from the Condado, Old San Juan, Santurce, and Miramar sectors.
Residents in tourist-prone areas have denounced irresponsible behavior from multiple visitors who do not adhere to COVID-19 protocols or the curfew, engage in fights, lash against locals, use rentable scooters in highways, and even display public nudity and overtly sexual behavior. Residents have captured a variety of videos showcasing these incidences, which have become viral in local social media circles, and some have felt compelled to put up signs with aims at deterring this behavior as they wait for the municipal government to take action. These nuisances have also been observed in Isla Verde in Carolina, however, which is home to a beach, hotels, and short-term rentals, as well as the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.
For his part, Romero said he ordered the Municipal Police commissioner, José Juan García, to temper the surveillance plans in the hours of greatest tourist traffic, especially during weekends, and ordered to establish coordination of resources with the State Police and the Department of Health. "Holidays are coming during the next few weeks and we want to be prepared for any eventuality," he said in a missive.
According to the mayor, the municipality will "create a special service to continue guiding the businesses in our tourist area; In addition, I will be communicating with the court system to see how we can issue expedited citations in the case of interventions that we make with tourists for non-compliance with executive orders or in violation of public order codes."
"Our instruction is clear: non-compliance with the Executive Order adopted by virtue of the pandemic, nor the crowds in the streets and businesses, nor the illegal conduct that has occurred in our streets will not be tolerated. Anyone who does not know how to behave better not come because our Municipal Police will act rigorously. In recent days, we have supported efforts and interventions of the Department of Health with businesses that do not comply with the law, nor with the Executive Order adopted to handle COVID-19. Businesses have been closed and fines have been imposed, it is something we do not like to do. We want to always support our local businesses and ensure their safety, but we have to cooperate and people have to understand that we are in a health emergency; that's why we seek everyone's cooperation," Romero stated.
He also requested the Commissioner of the Municipal Police to request greater collaboration in the work plans between the Municipal and State Police to address incidents in the Capital and thus address the situations that have been outlined more effectively.
"We have three police zones in San Juan and eleven precincts. The strategy must also include the appointment of officials, whether state or municipal, who are in charge of previously agreed areas. This way, we avoid duplication of resources and we can cover the areas more effectively. It is something that has been done before and has been effective; Last year, the State Police were mainly in charge of Condado and Barrio Obrero and we were in charge of the area of 'La Placita' and Old San Juan. That is something that Colonel García will discuss with the chief of the State Police, who have worked together previously," he added.
