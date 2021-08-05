San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo signed an executive order that requires all municipal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to work in their respective offices instead of remotely.
The mayor said that data from the local Health Department indicates that -by July 29- 72 percent of San Juan's population has received at least one dose, while 60 percent has been fully inoculated.
"During the period from July 16 to July 22, 2021, 212 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Capital City. This represents an incidence of about 66.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is above the average incidence in all of Puerto Rico," Romero stated.
He added: "Given the panorama that is observed, both in San Juan and in all of Puerto Rico, it is important that the Municipality of San Juan accept the recommendation made by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi in Executive Order No. OE-2021-058 through which he ordered the compulsory vaccination of all employees of the Government of Puerto Rico. In doing so, we emphasize the interest that both the Government and the Municipality of San Juan have in safeguarding the lives of the entire population and of our public servants."
The executive order will enter into force on August 16 and will apply to all municipal employees, including all those of the career service, employees named in positions of trust and employees with transitory status, regardless of the office, administrative unit or department to which they are attached.
As of this date, all municipal employees will have to prove that they started the vaccination process with the first dose.
By September 30, in addition, all municipal employees must certify the administration of the second dose, if the type of vaccine that was administered requires it. Only those municipal employees who for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated and those whose religion does not allow it will be exempt from this requirement.
"The Capital City is home to 10 percent of the population of Puerto Rico and has over 5,000 municipal employees. Given this reality, it is essential that all municipal employees strictly comply with the provisions established by this Executive Order. It is our highest responsibility to safeguard life and common health," Romero stated.
While local officials implement measures to encourage -and in some cases, enforce- vaccination, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) of the United Kingdom warned that the country's higher levels of immunity achieved by its high vaccination numbers may help propel variants of COVID-19. In other words, the rapid pace of immunization may drive further variants of the coronavirus. Although the Delta strain is much more transmissible than the initial virus, there isn't consensus on whether its symptoms are more severe.
