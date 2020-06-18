The Puerto Rico Senate confirmed this afternoon Carlos Rivera Santiago as the new secretary of the Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH by its Spanish initials).
The decision came after several days of public hearings before the Senate Appointments Committee to clarify his intervention in the case of minor Alma Yariela Cruz—criminally accused by the Justice Department after a school dispute—when Rivera Santiago served as deputy secretary of Minors and Family.
Some senators in the New Progressive Party (NPP) majority said they had some reservations about Rivera Santiago. Others, however, said they would vote in favor because the hearings sufficed to clear all related to Alma Yariela's case.
The president of the Appointments Committee, Héctor Martínez, presented a positive report on the designation.
"It is important to have the correct, accurate information and to listen to both sides... leaving the prejudice that is injected by external elements that have nothing to do with the actions of the Senate. There are people who use their political aspirations without caring about the victims or the parties involved," he said.
Furthermore, he said he would not "lynch" the nominee and that he would vote "conscientiously."
“The easiest thing for me would have been to lynch him because, politically, it suits me. 95 percent of the polls say that we should hang [the designation], but the day I make a decision based on my political convictions, I think I will be failing the people," Martínez said. "I'd rather lose with reality than win with deceit."
Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Eduardo Bhatia, of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), opined that "approving or not approving a cabinet member is not an exercise in lynching," and stated that he would vote against it.
"It is an issue of responsibility," he added. He insisted that it was necessary to consider the sensibility that the nominee could have exercised in addressing Alma Yariela's case.
Likewise, gubernatorial candidate and Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) Sen. Juan Dalmau also opposed the confirmation. "Apart from the controversies that may have arisen over certain issues, I would object to this appointment regarding what would be the role of the person who will be appointed," he said.
Dalmau explained that a juvenile attorney is not a regular prosecutor and that he must protect both the interests of the victims and the minor accused of committing the offense.
Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz closed the debate that took place in the Senate before confirming the nominee. In his speech, he undertook it against journalists for not publishing the version of the mother of one of the girls involved in the Alma Yariela case.
"I saw Carlos Santiago endure all the libelous accusations because he could not reveal the details of the minors' case. If you want something with greater sensitivity than that, tell me what it is then," he added.
The Appointments Committee's report recounts the visits to which Alma Yariela, her mother Yomaira Cruz, her civil lawyer Marcos Rivera and her former lawyer Leo Aldridge attended. Enid Dávila Hernández, mother of one of the allegedly assaulted girls, also attended. The case began in December 2016 and the discussion was prolonged until February 2017, when the Justice Department decided to dismiss the case.
Rivera Santiago takes on the new role after former Secretary Briseida Torres' resignation on June 9.
