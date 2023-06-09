From 2010 to 2017, the registration of new businesses maintained a downward trend, but in 2022 the figure was positioned at the highest number in recent years, including a large number of small and medium-sized companies and self-employed workers.

“The numbers of the establishments are well tied to the issue of jobs. It has recovered, there has been a significant increase in jobs, but there has also been a cooling of jobs, because although they increase each time, it is to a lesser extent,” said Luis Alemañy, president of the Economic Development Bank (EDB), during a presentation for the United Center of Retailers (CUD, by its Spanish acronym.)

Although there was an increase of 5,032 businesses from 2018 to 2022, for a total of 48,124, the figure only represents an increase of 242 compared to 2010, when the downward trend began, which ended with 47,882.

However, Alemañy highlighted that “despite the resounding drop that occurred after hurricanes Irma and María in 2017, there has been a recovery that has led us to better numbers than in 2010.”

Of these establishments, 94% are SMEs, and the majority belong to the health industry, retail trade, technological and scientific services, hospitality, gastronomy and construction.

The official stressed that another figure that has experienced an increase are entrepreneurs.

“We have data from 40 years ago and there is not such a high number as the self-employed. This is another trend of people who during the pandemic realized that opening a business was an opportunity,” Alemañy said.

Among self-employed workers, 64% provide services, 15% to retail sales, and 11% to construction. In the line of services, 48% provides personal services, 22% to repairs and 15% to entertainment.

The president of CUD, Lourdes Aponte, stated that “the indicators are very aligned and quite precise in terms of the new trend of the percentage of self-employed workers, because it is something that we have been experiencing, and even one of the segments with a higher percentage than we have in our registration, which are over five thousand business partners, within the 169 types of categories that we have.”

However, she added that although the indicators correspond to reality, it is necessary to evaluate how many of these companies continue to operate.

“Following the latest events, it would be necessary to see how many of these businesses are going to remain operating because we have already seen trends of established businesses of families for generations that are in distant towns from the metropolitan area, with more than twenty years, that have been forced to close their doors for not absorbing the high operational costs,” she stated.

When asked if they have contemplated doing an analysis on the number of companies that enter the registry and how many leave, she indicated that they are preparing a study carried out by economists, because “we know the situation and the problem, but we need to have that more specific data with real numbers,” he replied.

He replied to the economic projection, that if the Debt Adjustment Plan of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is approved, migration will grow and more than 12,000 companies would close.

Aponte maintained that they have remained vocal in the face of the situation and hope that decisions will be made in this regard for the benefit of the economic development of the island.