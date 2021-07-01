The Parador Owners and Tourism Association of Puerto Rico affirmed it is ready to receive hundreds of families during the 4th of July weekend.
"This long weekend has a very special meaning for all the residents of our island. We continue to advance in vaccination, and our people have been very responsible in following the regulations during the staggered reopening, after the closures due to the pandemic. We all have a great desire to relax and enjoy as a family," said Jesús Ramos, president of the Association.
He added that “our inns are ready to provide you with absolute security, high-quality facilities, the best service and a lot of fun at the most accessible cost in the Caribbean. The summer season 2021 has been more crowded than that of 2019, the best season of the past decade and July is projected very well."
In his opinion, the marketing and promotion campaigns carried out by the Tourism Co. (PRTC) and Discover Puerto Rico “have been very effective in attracting local and non-resident tourists. The months of July and August are ideal for a romantic or family getaway; and there are still rooms in our paradores (inns and lodging establishments)."
According to Xavier Ramírez, leader of the Association's marketing committee and general manager of Combate Beach Resort, “Puerto Rico paradors provide the best value-added offer, with the health and safety protocols dictated by the pandemic. During the past four years, all the paradors have been modernized and have the recreational facilities, technology and highly trained personnel that the global traveler is looking for."
"The Paradors of Puerto Rico program has been offering excellent service to its guests for 48 years, highlighting Puerto Rican hospitality, culture and gastronomy. We are Puerto Rican families serving other families around the world," Ramírez added.
