Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced new restrictions on citizens and businesses, following concerns from the local Department of Health of a COVID-19 spike.

The new executive order will be in effect starting Monday, December 7, until Thursday, January 7, the day after Three Kings Day.

Among the new restrictions, the executive order enforces an islandwide lockdow on Sundays, save for supermarkets, restaurants with "drive-thru" services, drugstores, gas stations, and hardware stores. Vázquez underscored that that non-exempt businesses who don't comply will be subject to closure in a process overseen by the Treasury Department (Hacienda).

Ahead of the holiday festivities, the governor is also banning alcohol and spirits sales on the weekends. Specifically, the new executive order will enact a Dry Law from Saturday 5:00 a.m. until Monday, 5:00 a.m. Businesses that operate on Saturdays may only sell alcoholic beverages if they are being served at a dining table. Bars shall remain closed, Vázquez said.

Moreover, the curfew will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. and businesses that are allowed to operate shall close by 8:30 p.m.

Businesses, meanwhile, may operate at 30-percent capacity and in compliance with the established health protocols, such as mandatory mask use, social distaning, and disinfection. The provision also orders businesses to set up signs that indicate customers to comply with these protocols.

According to Vázquez, the executive order was consulted with Governor-elect Pedro Pierluisi, who will take over La Fortaleza the first week of January. "I have talked with the governor-elect about this decision so that there isn't a spike once he [assumes leadership]," Vázquez said at a press conference.

"This is a big responsibility and it is very complicated to seek alternatives that reconcile everyone. There will always be someone unhappy. We cannot please all sectors," she said.

On another hand, common areas in housing complexes, such as pools, will remain closed, the outcoming governor said. In addition, recreational marine activities will be closed and the beach will remain in use only for single sports activities, such as swimming, paddleboarding, jogging, among others.

Gyms may remain open but will only be allowed to receive members by appointment and under supervision. Bars, nightclubs, and other businesses that have been closed during the pandemic remain banned from operating.