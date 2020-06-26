Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo González informed that he expects to present between today and tomorrow to Gov. Wanda Vázquez a series of recommendations on how to manage income air traffic at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"Today (Friday) we will meet up between 8 and 10 a.m. with all groups to reconcile all ideas and present a proposal to the governor that has scientific basis, so she can then make the public policy to improve the efforts that began here before any other U.S. jurisdiction," he said at a radio interview (WKAQ 580).
The proposal that the Health secretary will develop along other experts would be presented before the governor tomorrow at the latest to be included in the next virus-related executive order, which in turn will come into effect in July 1.
The discussion about the passenger entry through the airport occurs as a result of press reports from the past few days about travelers who have arrived on the island infected with COVID-19, and who in turn have infected other people on the island, mainly at family gatherings.
González detailed that this week he has held meetings with the governor, Secretary of State Elmer Román, National Guard Assistant General José Reyes, and other officials to outline the strategy to be implemented at the airport.
Two weeks ago, the governor informed that Puerto Rico would open its doors to international tourism starting July 15. To date, COVID-19 cases in the U.S. mainland are skyrocketing, particularly in states like Florida and Texas, which home many Puerto Ricans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.