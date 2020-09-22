The executive director of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), Fermín E. Fontanés, announced a "positive market response" to the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) issued last August along the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) for private entities interested in operating, managing, and dismantling one or more of the base-load generation plants and gas turbines islandwide (Legacy Generation Assets).
More than 10 global companies submitted their qualifications. "Having received qualifications statements from over 10 interested participants definitely shows the P3A's and Puerto Ricos' credibility in the process to transform the local electrical energy grid to offer better, resilient, and efficient services to our consumers," Fontanés said.
This RFQ is part of the government's mission to transform the electric grid in virtue of Act 120-2018. It also represents the next phase in PREPA's transformation after completing the Request for Proposals (RFP) process for the transmission and distribution system (T&D).
The P3A and PREPA pursue a public-private partnership with one or more persons, including companies or consortiums, in regard to the Legacy Generation Assets (LGAs). The project does not represent the sale of any of these assets. The LGAs comprise a system owned by PREPA with a generation capacity of roughly 3,600 MW.
"Faced with the current fiscal crisis, the mechanism of public-private partnerships is a beneficial alternative for the optimization of government services to facilitate the development, construction, and maintenance of Puerto Rico's infrastructure; and to achieve a better distribution of financial resources. In addition, they guarantee the provision of public goods and services in an efficient, effective, and accessible way for all citizens," Fontanés added.
The qualifications statements received will now be evaluated by the Alliance Committee created by the P3A. The P3A expects to announce the qualified bidders in October 2020.
(0) comments
