According to Popular Democratic Party (PDP) president Aníbal José Torres, if Governor Wanda Vázquez had somehow intervened to prevent that some referrals against her could reach the Office of the Panel of the Independent Special Prosecutor (OPFEI, for its Spanish acronym), this constitutes an obstruction of justice, a charge that puts her intentions to continue in her position on a tightrope. Torres suggested the Legislative Assembly should convene to consider initiating an impeachment process.
Torres, along with other PDP leadership members, assured Monday night “it is now up to the governor to explain what happened to these referrals.”
"The information published implies very serious faults on the part of the governor, which, if true, are acts of obstruction of justice, which in turn would disqualify to hold the office of the governor," Torres argued.
The PDP leader urged the governor, as well as former Secretary of Justice Dennise Longo Quiñones, who was removed from office last Friday, to speak about what had happened.
In a press conference at PDP headquarters, Torres offered the numbers of the referrals against Vázquez and five other people, including New Progressive Party (NPP) Senator Evelyn Vázquez.
Although there is no information that it was the governor herself who called the Special Investigations Bureau (NIE, for its Spanish acronym) to stop the delivery of these referrals, Torres said that "the mere accusation of obstruction of justice requires the immediate activation of an investigation by the Legislative Assembly, which has the constitutional power to convene itself to initiate an investigation and determine if the filing of an article of impeachment is appropriate.”
PDP Representative Luis Vega Ramos admitted he had already contacted Speaker of the House Carlos ‘Johnny’ Méndez to request that he call upon the House which, according to the Constitution, has the authority to initiate an impeachment process. The last legislative session ended on June 30th, but the legislative chambers can convene to attend to some specific matters and carry out investigations.
“There is no more serious crime for a chief executive to commit than obstructing an investigation into his/her government. That's what Richard Nixon did," said Vega Ramos. "Today we have serious allegations that this is happening in Puerto Rico under the government of Wanda Vázquez. The House has the first obligation in our constitutional system to initiate an impeachment process."
It was revealed on Monday that six referrals had arrived at the OPFEI office alleging irregularities in the distribution of supplies after the January earthquakes. But, the referrals did not get stamped as received by the OPFEI because a call came requesting the referrals be returned to the Department of Justice, according to what was revealed.
Torres admitted he has not seen the referrals, but stated they had been sent to be filed to the OPFEI around noon on Monday.
"The Popular Democratic Party urges the governor of Puerto Rico to explain to the country all the details that have been disclosed this afternoon [Monday’s], and since Friday, that call into question her judgment in exercising her powers as governor. In a democratic government like ours, warrants the leaders of the legislative chambers be entitled to convene," Torres concluded.
