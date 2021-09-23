Autopistas Metropolitanas de Puerto Rico (Metropistas) celebrates its first decade as the company in charge of the management and administration of the PR-22 (Expreso De Diego) and PR-5 highways.
The company began functions on Sept. 21, 2011 as the first public-private partnership under Act 29 of 2009.
"We are very happy to be able to celebrate this first decade and continue to contribute in innovation and safety for all those who travel through the PR-22 and PR-5 highways. Metropistas maintains a firm commitment to offering a service of the best quality and at the forefront of technology," said Julián Fernández Rodes, the company's CEO.
As part of the celebration, Metropistas launched an educational campaign in which it presents the achievements and changes that have been established in the past ten years. The campaign can be viewed through its website, www.metropistas.com, and through its social media profiles.
From the beginning of the concession, Metropistas began a project that required a multimillion-dollar investment to repair, rehabilitate, and improve the PR-22 and PR-5 highways. Work was done on the rehabilitation of bridges, pavements, lighting, signage, drainage, green areas, and infrastructure to improve road safety.
In 2014, Metropistas, in collaboration with the Highway Authority, developed the first express lane in Puerto Rico with a dynamic rate. The lane, which runs for 12 kilometers between Bayamón and Toa Baja, offers a saving of up to 20 minutes per journey to drivers who use it during peak hours with the highest traffic. The establishment of these gantries reduces the risk of accidents and produces a better flow of traffic.
Upon completion of this project in 2016, Puerto Rico became the first nation in the Abertis Group -main shareholder of Metropistas and with a presence in 12 countries- to have a 100 percent “free flow” highway and an express lane with dynamic rates.
The company has invested approximately $170 million in infrastructure improvements to increase road safety in ten years. The investment is reflected in the resurfacing, the containment systems along the highway - such as the concrete and guardrails - and the signaling system, among others. The effect of these improvements has been a reduction in accidents with victims of 73 percent in a period of six years.
In 2014, 559 accidents with victims were registered on the PR-22 and PR-5 highways. Since then, the number of accidents has decreased to 163 accidents in 2020.
In addition to infrastructure improvements, the company added surveillance through a modern control center from which the activities and projects carried out on the track are communicated and coordinated and the needs of customers on the highways are attended to with patrol teams, in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Police and medical emergencies, among others.
Each year, approximately 12,000 roadside assistance is provided free of charge.
