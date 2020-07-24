Although Puerto rico is suffering a sharp drop in foreign tourism and local hotel reservations over the strict business restrictions and curfew imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LoopLand will invest nearly $200 million in a hotel project in the premises of the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Ceiba as part of a $1 billion tourism development plan.
The company - which will take advantage of the 700 abandoned houses in the Roosevelt Roads facilities to renovate and transform them into a hotel complex with various family amenities - after exploring various destinations, opted for Puerto Rico over attributes that they understood as ideal for the millennial target, adults between 20 and 40 years old who are looking for adventure destinations.
"60 percent of millennials have children and their needs are different to other segments. They prefer sustainability and they seek exploration and adventure activities. We chose Roosevelt Roads after looking for a venue in the United States. It is an ideal place because it is one hour from the San Juan airport and it has the exploration experiences of the islands of Vieques and Culebra. In addition, they may visit El Yunque, go hiking, and get to know the native [aspects] of the zone, which is what this generation is looking for," said LoopLand CEO David D. Brillembourg.
The LoopLand brans - which has hotels in the state of Florida, Mexico, and some Caribbean islands - will build a center of marine adventures, entertainment, and relaxation in Puerto Rico, respecting nature as part of the company's philosophy.
“Part of our philosophy is to have the least impact on nature. These houses will be converted into villas and guest rooms, with water collection systems to be used in their gardens. As part of our commitment to the environment and sustainability, we will work with local farmers and small entrepreneurs in the area to offer their guests a gastronomic experience with the freshest products on the island," he stated.
The abandoned houses will be remodeled in stages and once the entire venue is completed, it will have 1,500 fully sustainable rooms with solar panels to generate its own electricity.
"LoopLand will take place in five phases; each one will generate 150 rooms. The first phase will be ready by mid-2022 and the entire project will culminate in a 10-year period. It will generate 1,500 direct jobs and 7,500 indirect jobs in its operation. We estimate one employee for each room, so in the first phase of 150 villas with two rooms each, we will have about 300 employees. We conservatively project a 70 percent occupancy in the third year, as the hotel develops and becomes known. It is not a luxury project, it will be affordable to millennials with rates of $125 a night, thinking of families with budget constraints," Brillembourg said.
Moreover, Economic Development Secretary Manuel A. Laboy confirmed that the development of the new hotel center - which will include a Kids Club, pool, restaurants, clubs, Cigar Bar, and spa, among other amenities - is part of a $1 billion tourism development plan that will be announced in upcoming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.