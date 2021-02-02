Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez announced the allocation of over $6 billion in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds, approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
These funds will enable long-term infrastructure, planning and economic development projects for the construction of a Puerto Rico resistant to future disasters.
"Accelerating the release of funds for the reconstruction of our Island has been my priority since I was sworn in as governor. The [Puerto Rico Housing Department] is complying with the new government's public policy, working closely with the new HUD administration to ensure approval of the funds after consideration of the pressing needs of our communities. I appreciate the speed with which President Joe Biden's administration has worked to expedite the disbursement of this money. We will take advantage of every dollar to improve our infrastructure and the quality of life of all Puerto Ricans," the governor said.
Meanwhile, Rodríguez stated: "since we assumed leadership of the Department in January, our focus has been to streamline processes, eliminate bureaucracy, and study all established processes in order to identify ways to streamline them and accelerate disbursements. Likewise, in our constant conversations with federal authorities, we have made clear the need to establish the same parameters and eliminate restrictions that other jurisdictions do not have."
He added that the allocation will allow the agency to continue its plans of improving the island's infrastructure and bolstering its resilience against natural disasters.
The next step after the approval will be the drafting of an agreement between HUD and the P.R. Housing Department (PRDOH) to access the funds. Once the agreement is signed, local agency will be able to begin accessing the funds from the new approved allocation.
Regarding the funds from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program, the PRDOH currently has access to $3,207,179,000 of the $10,005,815,230, the first to be allocated to Puerto Rico after the onslaught of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
"We know that the process of eliminating the prohibitive conditions that has limited Puerto Rico's agility to disburse these funds may take time, but we are doing the necessary work so that this happens soon and that the funds can begin to flow quickly," the secretary stated. "The [PRDOH] will continue to work closely with HUD in the coming weeks to complete the award and ensure the disbursement of the remaining $2 billion."
