Governor Wanda Vázquez assured that she was never notified of an investigation against her and that she has given the Justice Department complete independence to carry out whatever investigation it considered necessary.
"In light of the statements made in the media about an alleged investigation by the Department of Justice, I want to make it completely clear that, as governor, I have given total independence to said agency and I was never notified of any investigation against me, therefore, the determination to withdraw my confidence from the former secretary had nothing to do with these allegations."
The governor assured she will be offering "all the details, head-on as I have distinguished myself throughout my career" about these issue in a press conference today.
On their part, EL VOCERO sources assured that three prosecutors signed the report from former Secretary of Justice, Dennise Longo Quiñones, recommending the appointment of an Independent Special Prosecutor (FEI, for its Spanish acronym) against Governor Vázquez –and other officials– regarding the inappropriate management of the warehouses with supplies for the victims of the earthquakes that devasted the southwestern part of the island.
