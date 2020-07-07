Former Secretary of Justice Dennise Longo Quiñones confirmed today (Tuesday) that her agency was preparing to refer Governor Wanda Vázquez and other government officials to the Office of the Panel of the Independent Special Prosecutor (OPFEI), before being asked to resign last Friday.
In a written communication, made available through her legal representative, the now former Secretary of Justice detailed the investigation process.
Longo Quiñones explained an investigation regarding how the Administration for the Socio-economic Development of the Family (ADSEF, for its Spanish acronym) had managed its supplies was started during the month of January. On March 11, 2020, after a preliminary evaluation of it, the OPFEI was notified that the governor and other senior officials were the subject of that investigation.
"During March, April and May, prosecutors from the Division for Public Integrity interviewed witnesses, reviewed evidence and wrote a report summarizing their findings. In June, a report was presented to me, which we discussed and reviewed," said Longo Quiñones.
She also indicated that on June 26, 2020, the Government Ethics Office determined that she had no power to inhibit herself from that investigation.
"The process of preparing a referral to the Office of the Panel of the Independent Special Prosecutor is a complex one, requiring the filing of a report, [and] the evidence that supports it. Once the secretary and the prosecutors sign all the documents, they are filed. I left the signed documents so that my successor could follow her course of action," said the former secretary.
On the other hand, acting Department of Justice Secretary Wandymar Burgos confirmed Monday she stopped the referrals and ordered an agency official to return the documents to Justice instead of delivering them to OPFEI.
"I requested that the agent be instructed to deliver the documents to the Office of the Secretary [of Justice]. This responded to my interest in knowing what the reports were about, especially when they were being delivered after I had taken office as acting Secretary of Justice," Burgos said.
For her part, the governor ruled out at a press conference today that Longo Quiñones’ dismissal had anything to do with these referrals, of which the governor claimed to have no knowledge about their content. Vázquez assured she had requested Longo Quiñones’ resignation as Secretary of Justice for an alleged “improper intervention” in a federal investigation related to irregularities with Medicaid funds.
The governor urged Burgos to continue with the aforementioned process while putting into question the reputation of the OPFEI.
