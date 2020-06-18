Gov. Wanda Vázquez will present today Puerto Rico's public budget, which is marred by the absence of accurate data on economic indicators, starting with the audited states that the administration has not presented since 2017.
Information such as the unemployment rate, the retail sales report prepared by the Trade and Export Co. (CCE) and the economic projections prepared by the Planning Board are documents that have not been updated in months and the agencies have not offered a clear answer from when will they be ready.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL tried yesterday to obtain information from agencies such as the Treasury Department (Hacienda), the Office of Management and Budget, the Economic Development Bank (EDB), the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Fafaa) and the Labor Department, but they did not reply.
In the Labor Department's case, former Secretary Briseida Torres had informed this correspondent shortly after resigning that the employment and unemployment survey had not been made since February because the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prevented this operation.
Edward Zayas, press spokesperson of the Financial Oversight and Management Board, acknowledged that the budget presented by this federally-established entity was made without the audited states that the government hasn't offered, but affirmed that it is backed by economic data and statistics because they have distinguished officials in every public agency. According to Zayas, that is how they obtained other relevant data before outlining Puerto Rico's budget for the next fiscal year, such as the real expenses of each agency.
Economist Heidi Calero, of H Calero Consulting Group, described the budgetary process as "walking blindly, without really having a direction on which to support a public policy that makes sense."
"We need those monthly indicators, know what is happening with retail sales, the survey prepared by the [CCE]. The last numbers we have are form October 2019. The pandemic began in March and we don't know what happened since October. I believe that, even working remotely, there could have been some estimate because there were open businesses--supermarkets, some hardware stores," Calero said.
"We need information on the official unemployment rate. The last figure is from February. We have the unemployment benefit claims and we know the mess that's there. We do not have the information on the economic activity index published by the Economic Development Bank," she added.
The most recent Economic Activity Index report is from December 2019, according to the EDB, which registered 122.4, representing an increase of 0.4 from November.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department's portal accounts for employment and unemployment until February and the Planning Board published an economic summary with information dating from February and March in areas such as electricity consumption and the general price index.
"Where is the Planning Board that was the primary agency, like the [Government Development Bank], to give growth projections? Not even the federal board offers the information because the projections they have made are fatal. It is disrespectful. None of that works," Calero asserted.
Antonio Soto, president of Hacienda's House committee—responsible for assessing the budget first—did not answer calls.
House minority leader and former president of that committee, Rafael "Tatito" Hernández, said that, not only is vital information lacking to evaluate the budget, but there is also time to consider the document that rules public spending as of July 1.
He noted that, although the session ends in June 30, the bills must be approved by both legislative bodies by June 25.
"I had never seen a thing like this, even when we started looking at the budget in late May... The House will have five days, at most, to work this budget," the representative said.
He said they lack basic information such as projections for each agency, including its expenses and its payroll, as well as a breakdown of the spending incurred in the present fiscal year, which ends in less than two weeks.
"We are supposed to have a projection from the Planning Board that estimates the number of jobs that will be generated [and] the amount of taxable income, and there is nothing like that... This government has not presented a single audited state," he denounced.
