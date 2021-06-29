President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic started a project for the construction of several tourist hotel chains with more than 3,000 rooms in the southwestern Pedernales province, works that imply an initial investment of more than US$1 billion and a projected impact of more than 70,000 direct and indirect jobs.
As reported in a statement served by the Presidency of the Republic, the president traveled to that community to do the first digging in the place where the main companies will be installed, taking care of of the entire protected area, which the president assured not will be touched.
The four pillars that make up this project are: environmental conservation, hotel development, infrastructure and accessibility, as well as the development and well-being of the community.
The projects will begin with the lifting of 24 kilometers of highways at a cost of 500 million Dominican pesos (equivalent to US$8,761,170).
"Today we begin to prepare the ground for the realization of the first stage of this project for the next ten years and in four phases of realization," Abinader stated.
He informed that nine hotel chains have already formalized their interest and preliminary commitment to assume the operation of multiple hotels that would be installed during the first stage and whose offers exceed expectations. He cited companies of European, North American and Mexican origin. Among these are: Am Resorts, Hilton, Hyatt, Iberostar, Kasmarina with Margaritaville, Marriott, Radisson, Sunwing, and Viva Wyndham.
The president pointed out that the total development of the plan can generate some 20,000 direct jobs and about 56,000 indirect ones, and the main objective is that they benefit the residents of the province's neighboring communities.
He specified that to achieve this, staff will be trained with the installation of a headquarters for the Technical and Professional Training Institute (Infotep) and the Barahona Catholic University of Technology (Ucateba).
"I hope to see, before 2024, the opening of one of those hotels and the smiling face of those young people working, seeing them pleased that they already have a future in their own land, or a taxi driver transporting a tourist to Pedernales," Abinader affirmed.
In Pedernales, a distant city located at a distance of 306 kilometers (190 miles) from Santo Domingo, there are 49 percent of the country's natural reserves, such as the Jaragua National Park, so its development is based on the eco-tourism.
Under the management of the Pro-Pedernales Trust, the country has reportedly worked to guarantee sustainability with the strictest conservation standards, so only 10 percent of the territorial extension will be occupied until it becomes a tourist and investment pole worldwide in which its visitors will be able to explore, among others, the Hoyo de Pelempito, the Oviedo Lagoon, Beata Island, and Bahía de las Águilas.
"This last destination will remain without hotel constructions, being a complement to the areas to be developed," Abinader explained, adding that "a panoramic path with viewpoints, a marina, yacht club, international airport, renewable energy sources, affordable housing and other infrastructure works will be built, for which the private sector will contribute between US$700 [million] and US$ 800 million in the first stage."
