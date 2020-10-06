Radiografía del Consumidor, the most comprehensive study of the food industry, revealed that in the past few months monthly food expenditures increased 18 percent as a result of the prolonged time that Puerto Rican families stay at home in response to executive orders imposed by the government as a strategy to reduce COVID-19 infections.
According to the study—commissioned by the Puerto Rico Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution Chamber (MIDA by its Spanish acronym)—monthly expenses increased from $422 to $500 compared to 2019.
Tatiana Irizarry—vendor of Caribbean, Retail Intelligence by Nielsen—said that the largest increase in sales was registered in cleaning and disinfection products, followed by frozen and dairy products. "Currently, the consumer is more focused on finding the item they are looking for or its replacement, which provides a new business opportunity for companies that produce substitute products," she said.
Consumer Profile and Frequency
According to the study, Boricua's spending also reflected an increase in the frequency of visits to supermarkets, registering eight average visits per month, compared to six last year, for an increase of 33 percent. Monthly visits to convenience stores and pharmacies also increased from 1.4 to 4.3 and from 1 to 6, respectively. The upward trend was attributed to the injection of additional funds to the Nutritional Assistance Program (NAP)—which ended in September—, the closure of other businesses, as well as the limitations imposed on hotels, bars, and restaurants.
"This is not a bonanza because neither population nor per-capita income has increased. What you see is a consumption shift of home products that did not exist before. Products made in Puerto Rico have had a deep impact on the Puerto Rican consumer, which is important for food safety when there are difficulties with supply," said MIDA Executive VP Manuel Reyes Alfonso.
Likewise, he stated that 95 percent of those surveyed said that they will increase or keep buying local food products, although it wasn't revealed which products are favored by Puerto Rico residents.
Moreover, the report found that the adult population continues to grow and that it now depends on their relatives, who make their purchases online from anywhere in the world. This reality is reflected in the fact that one in two respondents makes food purchases for their parents or in-laws. The use of self-service checkouts has also increased, in which there is no need to have physical contact with other people.
Despite the government-imposed limitations, three out of four (77 percent) indicated having bought prepared food in the last month. Of this total, 27 percent said they have bought prepared food in the deli sections of supermarkets, which according to the study's analysts implies that they are an alternative for today's consumer and that they represent a sector with great potential for development .
Internet Boom
Over the last few years, online purchases have been on the rise, which was accelerated by the emergence of COVID-19 in sectors such as food purchases. 24 percent of those surveyed said they had used a digital platform to buy food. This sector had an increase of 60 percent compared to 2019.
Meanwhile, email was identified as the main form of communication favored by consumers, followed by social networks.
Discount coupons continue to be used by 42 percent of those surveyed, who said they plan to continue using them. The biggest interest in discount coupons is to buy cleaning products, hair care, and proteins.
The study also highlighted that half of consumers follow a social media influencer and that 40 percent of them influence the purchase decision. The boom in online shopping has also created the dynamic that the comments or points received by consumers on products play an important role when selecting them.
MIDA Releases Magazine
As part of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of MIDA, this month a collection publication on the historical contribution of this entity will be presented, as well as the 28th edition of its study Radiografía del Consumidor. For more information, visit https://www.midapr.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.