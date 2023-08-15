The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is continuing its campaign to educate Vital Health Plan beneficiaries about the recertification process.

The recertification period began last April and still many beneficiaries have not been recertified and it is intended that they do not miss their appointments. The 1.6 million beneficiaries of the Vital Plan of the Medicaid Program in Puerto Rico are urged to update their contact information and complete the process so that they do not lose their health coverage.

“The office of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services has the responsibility of joining the efforts of ASES, to continue guiding the entire population of Puerto Rico. This process is extremely important. It does not matter if they have been recertified before, every beneficiary has to complete the recertification process to ensure their health coverage,” said Marina Díaz, director for the CMS office in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

To complete the coverage recertification process, beneficiaries will receive their contract renewal appointment by mail. If the beneficiary has not received correspondence from the Vital Plan for more than two years, has not received written notice or has moved, they must contact the Vital Medicaid Program Call Center and provide their physical address, email address and updated telephone number to complete the process.

"It is crucial to be alert to the communications of the Vital Plan. People who receive the notification at the wrong address take the risk of losing their appointment and their coverage. That, without a doubt, is not what we want,” Díaz indicated. “If you have the card, reform, or Vital, call the Call Center of the Medicaid Program, Vital, update your information and complete the process,” she added.

The Vital Medicaid Program Call Center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., by calling 787-641-4224. People with hearing disabilities can contact 787-625-6955.