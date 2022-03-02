After Section 936 of the US Internal Revenue Code was finally phased-out in 2006, Puerto Rico entered into a recession that has lasted until today. The American companies that had benefited from the tax exemption granted under Section 936 started to flee from the island –particularly pharmaceutical companies– in search for more “tax friendly jurisdictions” where to set shop.
When President Bill Clinton signed the repealing of Section 936 in 1996, it heralded the end of Puerto Rico’s manufacturing saga. What had been, arguably, an efficient tool to promote the economic development of the island, via a generous tax exemption since its inception in 1976, had lost its luster less than 20 years later and was perceived as a mechanism for big corporations to avoid paying taxes.
During the less than 30 years Section 936 was in place, Puerto Rico went from international pharmaceutical manufacturing giant to a minor player in vital industry. Or is it really so?
Since the repealing of Section 936 both the government and the private sector have been lobbying for some form incentive for the pharmaceutical industry to bring back the manufacturing operations that went abroad.
For Christopher P. DePhillips, Senior Vice President of Porzio Life Sciences, a provider of compliance solutions to the life sciences industry, it is entirely possible for Puerto Rico to regain its former leadership in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry if some specific conditions are met.
“This is a national security issue,” DePhillips argued. “Since 936 went away more and more manufacturing has gone abroad to Ireland, India and China. Do you know China manufactures 97% of the ingredients for antibiotics consumed in the US? That is a terrifying statistic.”
According to the Porzio executive, “if the Covid 19 pandemic taught us anything, it is that we need to re-domestic the life sciences industry” because the security of the US is at risk.
“If we think back in March 2020, there was a scramble for drugs, for ppe (personal protective equipment), there was a scramble for ventilators. And where were we looking to? We were looking to China… we were looking to India… we were looking outside because all major manufacturers were no longer in the US,” DePhillips recalled during the Puerto Rico Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Summit.
In the wake of the pandemic the question seems to be if the US government is committed to re-domesticate the life sciences industry. For DePhillips the answer is “yes,” and once the decision is made, Puerto Rico runs with a definitive advantage.
Along with the recurring arguments that the island already has the necessary infrastructure and a trained workforce, DePhillips mentioned the fact that Puerto Rico still manufactures more pharmaceuticals than any other jurisdiction in the US.
According to statistics from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 8% of everything Americans spend on pharmaceuticals is on drugs manufactured in Puerto Rico.
“The bad news is that many of these manufacturers went away. But they didn’t go away completely, and they are more than any other state. So, there is the talent, there is the infrastructure, there is the ability, and yes, there are the incentives. The question is whether Washington is serious about following through on that priority,” DePhillips questioned.
Attorney William J. Hughes, principal at Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, pointed out that Puerto Rico currently produces “twice as much” [pharmaceuticals] as its next state competitor, which is the state of Indiana.
“It all comes down to the first question: is Washington serious about making re-domestication a priority? And the only way they are going to be able to effectively compete against those low tax jurisdictions is with tax incentives,” Hughes argued.
In June 2021, the White House released a report titled “Building Resilient Supply Chains, Revitalizing American Manufacturing, and Fostering Broad-Based Growth.” The reported stated “dependence on foreign nations has been cited as a key vulnerability for the US drug supply chain.” It begs the question then, whether Puerto Rico can revitalize its pharmaceutical industry and regain its position in the market.
Could Section 936 be reinstated?
With the repealing of the 936 tax incentives Puerto Rico lost its market share in the pharmaceutical industry. Companies opted to move their operations abroad seeking the tax benefits Puerto Rico no longer offered.
The state run economies in China and India benefit from the government pumping billions of dollars into the industry, thus effectively controlling the industry. Ireland’s economy, on the other hand, is free market-based, and it is its tax incentive policy –its corporate rate tax is almost zero– what has attracted the manufacturing companies.
“That is why we need tax incentives –new tax incentives or maybe old tax incentives– back in place in the US to move Puerto Rico into its former position of leadership [in the industry],” said DePhillips.
Nevertheless, the executive admitted that, while legislation to incentivize manufacturing can be replicated in other parts of the US, he is aware that many members of Congress do not want to do anything that could benefit Puerto Rico. But then again, why Puerto Rico and not some other state?
“Puerto Rico still has the deepest pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, when compared to any other state in the US. Puerto Rico is still dominant should it be compared to North Carolina, New Jersey or Massachusetts,” said DePhillips, who was quick to admit that even though the infrastructure is still here, “it needs to be modernize.”
Hughes coincided and emphasized tax incentives are also needed.
“In order to compete effectively with those low tax jurisdictions we need the incentives. The government has taken a good step towards that with the 15% global minimum tax, which would put everybody on a leveled playing field. The next step should be how to incentivize those pharmaceutical companies to abandon what they have already established [abroad] and come here,” Hughes said.
But for the lawyer there will be no re-domestication unless Washington makes it a priority.
For DePhillips Puerto Rico can no longer be viewed as a foreign country and must be part of the strategic plans of the US.
“Puerto Rico is part of the US and the states and Washington need to work with Puerto Rico in a unified strategic plan to compete with Ireland, India and China… This [Puerto Rico] is the logical place to be. We already have the guts of the industry here,” he said.
Infrastructure
Questioned about whether the island’s infrastructure could dissuade investment because of its unreliability, Hughes admitted it needs modernizing, but pointed out such project is already underway.
“There are some $13 billion in CDBG funding that are coming into the island and there is also the commitment of the Army Corps of Engineers and the Biden administration…,” Hughes said.
The counselor also pointed out that these pharmaceutical companies and many other manufacturing companies, already have alternative sources of energy production. Hughes cited as an example the Coca Cola plant, which operates its own power plant.
“It must be noted that many of these pharmaceutical companies are not running on PREPA or Luma Energy. They are running on Eco-Eléctrica, So, that infrastructure [for alternative energy sources] is already there, or capable of being there,” Hughes added. “Plus, other alternative energy sources are being considered, such as micro-grids and portable nuclear reactors.”
In the wake of a pandemic and the possibility of an armed conflict of global proportions it is evident for industry leaders the US urgently needs to re-domesticate its life sciences industry as a matter of national security. It is also evident for them that, despite of what could be considered a fragile infrastructure and a crippled economy, Puerto Rico still is the US best alternative to start “re-domesticating” its pharmaceutical production.
