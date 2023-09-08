Tourism demand for Puerto Rico increases by 12% in 2023 The Puerto Rican tourism industry continued to grow in the first seven months of the year, d…

With an investment that exceeds $4 million, Aerostar, the operating company of the Luis Muñoz Marín airport, through a Public-Private Partnership concession since 2013, updated its fleet of rescue division vehicles, including a new response truck that will allow obtaining a qualification to operate a larger number of wide-body aircraft.

“The truck has the capacity to deal with an emergency just like the others, but this one, specifically, has the peculiarity of having much more advanced technology,” said Nelman Nevárez, Aerostar’s director of operations.

He also explained that it was necessary to increase the response capacity in the event of an air emergency to comply with the provisions of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) given the increase that the airport has experienced in the number of flights, passengers and primarily in the use of larger capacity aircrafts.

The airport currently operates under a D capacity index with the adoption of the new truck, the airport will operate under an E index. The new classification of the airport would allow higher capacity aircraft to operate without problems in any emergency that may arise, a provision established by the federal agency that regulates the facility.

With the most recent technology in emergency response vehicles for airports, the new Oshkosh Striker truck has a capacity for 1,500 gallons of water and allows the use of foam and chemical powder as extinguishing agents. This truck joins the existing fleet of three specialized vehicles: a Stinger Rapid Response, a 1,500-gallon Striker 4x4 and a 3,000-gallon Striker 6x6. Acquired with the new truck was a response unit that would be activated in the event of a major disaster, known in the industry as Mass.

To questions about whether the number of employees would increase, he said no, since the 31 firefighters they have in the division are enough to deal with any eventuality in the area.

“This group, in addition to the other members of Aerostar group, is a group that within its training, we have paramedics, we have firefighters, rescuers, specialists in certain areas and they themselves respond to what we have on a day-to-day basis,” Nevarez added.

On the other hand, he highlighted that the new vehicles are part of the commitment to remain at the forefront, and add to an average annual investment of around one million dollars for emergency management, which includes an item for training firefighters and emergency management personnel.

New passenger record

The president of Aerostar Airport Holdings in Puerto Rico, Jorge Hernández, reported that the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport registered this 2023 the best month of August in its history in terms of air traffic, with a record movement of 1,116,216 passengers in said month, 23% more than in 2022.

“That is a number that has never been seen in the last 34 years, because we have no history beyond that. So, it really is the highest number for an August in the history of the Luis Muñoz Marín airport here in San Juan,” he said.

On the other hand, he highlighted that, in terms of capacity, the airport has 25% to 30% more than the one that existed before the pandemic.

When asked about his expectations for the end of the year, the executive reported that “last year we had 10.3 million passengers. That was last year’s record and it was a record really for the airport. It was its second-best year in the airport’s history. Without a doubt, we are going to exceed 11 million for the remainder of the year. That’s the idea,” he stressed.

“We are an example of recovery in the United States in terms of its capacity and utilization. So, we’re talking about next quarter. We have about 3.6 million seats available in the last quarter of the year, which is a number never seen in the Puerto Rico market,” he added.

After the executive presented these data about the administration of Aerostar under the Public-Private Partnerships with the Ports Authority, The News Journal asked Hernández about the possibility of extending its operations to other municipal airports.

Given this, he reported that currently the focus is to continue strengthening operations in San Juan, but they are not opposed to the possibility.

“We are in the best disposition to evaluate when one of these alternatives comes. Our group specializes in managing airports, not just this one, but we manage airports around the world. And this is what we do,” Hernández responded.

“So really the availability and the ability to do it both here and anywhere else is definitely there,” he added.