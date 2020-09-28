In a new process within the reconstruction of Ponce three years after the passage of Hurricane Maria, Mayor María Meléndez Altieri reported that the architect Segundo Cardona, of the firm SCF Architects, has already presented the conceptual design of the Enrique Vicen's Recreational and Cultural Complex "La Guancha," focused on providing a structurally strong design, in concrete, resilient to future storms, with a better sea view and accessible to the public with functional diversity.
He also reported the start of the soil study and the placement of the electromechanical system, carried out by the Geo Sim Company under the firm SCF Architects.
Reconstruction work on this iconic space is scheduled to begin in 2021 with an investment of $10,627,019.
“We have already announced the beginning of various reconstruction projects in our communities and continue to work on rebuilding our priority projects such as 'La Guancha.' This design is focused on promoting our on-site food and activity businesses. It sought to improve the aesthetic experience, the enjoyment of the marine landscape and access to the different amenities of the Complex,” the mayor explained.
As the architect Cardona reported, one of the proposals of the new design is to rebuild the boardwalk in cement, rather than wood as it is more resistant to extreme atmospheric events.
The architect Cardona explained that other proposals are to improve the open space between kiosks, to make a connection between the two levels of the boardwalk with stairs and ramps and the ceilings will be replaced by new metal roofs resilient to hurricanes and anticorrosives.
“Now the kiosks are going to be organized in such a way that they can have a view of the sea and the tables will have umbrellas for protection from the sun and rain. The space will be much more flexible and attractive so that the 'guancheros' can plan special activities and bring live music. We're going to improve the experience at our Guancha,” the mayor said.
The popular tourist attraction was also damaged during the earthquakes that hit Puerto Rico earlier this year.
