In order to promote investment in Puerto Rico, as well as the filming of large cinematographic productions and the rum industry, the secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel Laboy, presented the promotion of these economic sectors in three important areas of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

"As administration we have developed various projects to promote economic development in multiple sectors so that Puerto Rico is attractive for investment and job creation, which affect the socioeconomic development of our island. Through this promotion located at the airport, we present the asset that our island represents in the growth of multiple companies based on science, technology, manufacturing, visitor economy and education, among others. Without a doubt, the Puerto Rican workforce represents a great asset for these industries due to the quality, education and commitment of our workers," Laboy stated via missive.

The promotion will be located at two points with the highest passenger flow at the airport. Visitors arriving at the area known as the International Terminal B & C, which is the exit to the area to look for their luggage, will find a combination of digital screen and printed art with a welcome message and videos that invite them to visit the distilleries located on the island.

Meanwhile, in the area that connects with terminals A & B, Puerto Rico is promoted as a destination to do business, as well as maps of the industries that maintain operations around the island. Also, promotion was placed on movies filmed in Puerto Rico, as well as data from the film and rum industries.

"Today we present the promotion of some of the opportunities that we work in partnership with the private sector. As part of our Economic Development Plan, one of the main components is to attract private investment capital where our creative minds, our innovation ecosystem and our human talent are our true main incentives, as well as promoting innovation, technology and exports of products and services that are produced in Puerto Rico by local and foreign companies. There is no doubt that part of the laws and initiatives that we implement, such as the Puerto Rico Incentive Code, the Opportunity Zones, [and] the exemption granted by the U.S. Department of Transportation for air and passenger cargo at our international airports, are undoubtedly an excellent tool to give continuity to Puerto Rico's economic development," Laboy asserted.

Moreover, Invest Puerto Rico CEO Rodrick Miller stated: "every day, thousands of people from all over the world pass through this important port that connects the Americas. This initiative is a perfect opportunity to communicate Puerto Rico's value proposition to travelers within the framework of business and other sectors. The promotion receives visitors to the island with the direct message that Puerto Rico is ready to do business and that it has the tools and resources to carry out a process of sustainable and mutually beneficial economic development."

New App Promotes Puerto Rico Distilleries With Routes, Rewards "Puerto Rico Rum Journey" aims to reinforce the island's status as Rum Capital of the World

As part of the promotion of the rum industry, the new Puerto Rico Rum Journey platform is presented, from which people can access through www.puertoricorumjourney.com and make a reservation for different experiences that Puerto Rico distilleries offer.

Consumers will be able to book tours, tastings, mixology classes, among others. Through the platform, people will collect experiences and visits to the distilleries that will be translated into punches from a virtual passport. At the end of the Rum Journey, the visitor can be declared a rum expert and receive prizes and rewards.

The manufacturing companies that were part of this collaboration to promote the Island as an investment destination are: Coopervision, Neolpharma, Medtronic, Fresenius, Copan, Lufthansa, Sartorious, Honeywell, Avara, Thermofisher, GK Pharmaceuticals, Romark, Amgen, J&J. The following distilleries also participated in this initiative: Casa Bacardí, Serrallés Distillery, Ron del Barrilito, Club Caribe, La Casita de Rones, Coquí Distillery and San Juan Artisan Distillers.