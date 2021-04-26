Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi formally announced the opening of the auction process for the design of the new Susana Centeno Hospital in Vieques.
The proposal submission process, carried out by the Infrastructure Financing Authority (AFI), began on Friday, April 23 and will conclude at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. The auction will be on May 21.
"Our Vieques people deserve a hospital that attends emergencies 24 hours a day and that can provide the medical services they need. I made a commitment to the people of Vieques to address the problems that afflict them with a sense of urgency. The construction of this hospital is among the priority projects of my administration," the governor said.
He added that, “recognizing the urgency, I authorized the disbursement of $1 million to begin the work immediately. The conceptual design is the first step for us to have a high-altitude hospital in Vieques."
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Carlos Mellado stated: "finally, we are moving towards the construction of a hospital, where all Vieques residents will have a facility to go to, facilitating access to medical services and attending to their needs. With this action we aim to strengthen the health system in Puerto Rico."
"The rehabilitation of the Center for Diagnosis and Treatment in Vieques is one of our priorities. Our north is that Vieques residents have all the medical services available, to avoid having to travel outside the island for health matters," said Vieques Mayor José Corcino.
