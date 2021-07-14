Leaders in the private sector reaffirmed their support of Acts 20 and 22 while some lawmakers have proposed to repeal or amend them.

Some of the amendments proposed by the private sector include reducing to five years the term for people who were bona fide residents in Puerto Rico to return and be eligible for the benefits of Act 22, as well as establishing the minimum investment and jobs that they must create.

The Finance, Federal Affairs and Fiscal Oversight Board Committee has been holding public hearings on Senate Bills 40 and 284, which propose to repeal Act 20-2012 -to Promote the Export of Service-, as well as Act 22-2012 -to Encourage the Transfer of Individual Investors to Puerto Rico. Both laws are compiled in Act 60 of the Puerto Rico Incentives Code of July 1, 2019.

Alfredo Martínez, president of the Puerto Rico Builders Association (ACPR by its Spanish initials), proposed during his presentation for Act 22 to establish a minimum value of investment in housing and shorten the term of one year -from the granting of the decree- so that the individual acquires the property.

Martínez stated his opposition to repealing the laws because he understands that they can be improved to make them more effective.

"We understand it meritorious that a separate and individual analysis be made for these laws, because they pursue different purposes. Act 20 has been an effective mechanism to encourage the export of services of many local companies, which have increased their generation of jobs and economic activity," Martínez explained

He added that they have seen how engineering, architecture and other specialized professional services firms have been able to expand operations and increase production, exporting their services and availing themselves of said statute.

The president of the ACPR also pointed out that Act 22 has succeeded in attracting capital investment to Puerto Rico that, had it not been for the support of said incentives, probably would not have happened. However, he highlighted the importance of oversight for these laws to be successful.

"The inspection process cannot be completed with the mere filing of annual reports. There must be a specific and effective process to verify and prove that the investor is complying with the requirements applicable to its decree. Another element that we consider pertinent is the inclusion of a general rule so that no investor under said law is eligible for other tax benefits of other special laws," he proposed.

Another proposal presented by Martínez is specifying that the economic activity carried out by the individual who moves to Puerto Rico must create jobs.

Regarding Act 20, he affirmed that the decree must be tied to the investor generating an important economic activity on the island that can be quantifiable and related to the tax benefit that is being given.

"We encourage it to be established as a condition of receiving and maintaining a decree under the Incentive Code, that the individual is not convicted of a felony in any state or federal jurisdiction of the United States and that such conviction is grounds for automatic revocation of the benefits granted by law," he stressed.

Carlos M. Rodríguez, president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA), assured that Act 20 is part of Puerto Rico's industrial program and that many operations on the island are complemented by these incentives, in sectors such as accounting and finance, offering specialized services for global operations.

"Attempting to repeal an important component of Puerto Rico's industrial program shows complete ignorance of the history and importance of Acts 20 and 22. [Senate Bill] 40 does not contribute anything for the benefit of citizens," Rodríguez asserted.

He underscored the importance of not changing the current agreements so as not to affect the image of Puerto Rico before foreign investors.

He stated that any change or amendment to Acts 20 and 22 must be long-term and of prospective application. “You cannot examine the matter as a mere repeal. It should be borne in mind that there are decrees under these laws that will remain in effect for their duration. They should evaluate if the changes to the different incentive laws have any fiscal impact and if the changes to the legal framework of incentives in our jurisdiction affect the cost of doing business in Puerto Rico,'' Rodríguez said.

Meanwhile, José Caraballo Cueto, an professor and economist, stated that the economic impact of Acts 20 and 22 is positive, and that he does not agree with eliminating them either, but believes that they must be amended.

"They must be given a rational use and economic activity. The requirement to invest should be outside of real estate. There are opportunities to make the most of these incentives, but repealing these laws or simply reforming only the donation made by these participants would not bring us a positive impact on the economy," the economist said.

His suggestions include: establishing the minimum of five jobs created under Act 22, or an increase in the tax rate from 4% to 12%; a minimum investment of $2 million in local assets, as well as amending the housing requirement in Puerto Rico from six to nine months.

"To take advantage of the incentives, it must be a good business both for the recipient and for the country," Caraballo Cueto stated.