For fiscal year 2020-2021, private employers will be able to receive a credit of 10 percent in the policy offered by the State Insurance Fund Corporation (CFSE by its Spanish initials) with a cap upward to $50 million, informed Sen. Miguel Romero Lugo.
This credit is given thanks to Joint Resolution 77-2020 of the legislator and will be covered by the surplus generated and certified by said entity during previous fiscal years.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a large impact on the island's economy. Private employers have been the hardest-hit economic sector over the prevention measures to curtail the spread of the virus, and it is important for us to consider them because their sacrifice contributes to an imperative public health welfare," the senator said.
Romero Lugo explained, "offering this economic relief to employers is part of the measures that we must take in support of the entrepreneurial sector. This credit assists private employers so they may maintain their employer immunity, the protection against lawsuits that only the Fund offers and the payment of costly medical treatment in cases of work accidents, for the benefit of our workers."
To receive this benefit, the employer must file their payroll declaration within the period established by law. Granting the credit will be subject to the payment of the policy within the terms established by law.
To calculate the premium paid by an employer for his policy, the annual payroll estimated by risk classification is used. However, as a result of the emergency, many Puerto Rico businesses are closed and are not generating income. Meanwhile, exempt businesses are operating on a limited basis and their revenues have been significantly reduced.
According to the law, 115,000 of permanent policies range from $0 to $1,000,000 annually in payroll; 111,000 policies range from $0 to $250,000; and 2,100 policies exceed $1,000,000 annually in payroll.
This benefit will be capped at $50 million and will be covered by the surplus that the CFSE has generated during the past fiscal years, as certified by the public corporation's administrator.
These economies have been generated by sound administration measures taken by the current CFSE management, the senator said.
"Given the economic catastrophe we are experiencing, it is fair and meritorious that this money is used to grant this credit to employers and thus stimulate the important line that businesses and companies represent in the local economy," Romero Lugo stated.
For more information on the CFSE's policies, visit www.fondopr.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.