The State Election Commission of Puerto Rico (CEE by its Spanish acronym) is still carrying out efforts to count the votes cast for the general elections and the political status plebiscite, which took place last Tuesday, Nov. 3.
To date, Pedro Pierluisi, of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP), is leading the gubernatorial race with 1.35% more votes than his primary contender, Carlos "Charlie" Delgado Altieri, of the pro-commonwealth Popular Democratic Party (PDP). The latter has refused to accept defeat until all votes have been taken into consideration.
So far, 5,431 of the 5,567 (96.56%) polling stations islandwide have been counted, while 509 of 515 (98.83%) of the polling stations in San Juan have been counted, the latter of whom will determine the next mayor of Puerto Rico's capital. NPP candidate Miguel Romero is ahead in this race, reclaiming the lead from Manuel Natal, of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials).
Meanwhile, Rep. Jenniffer González (R-PR) appears to have won the race for the Resident Commissioner's Office in Washington, D.C. with an advantage of 8.80% over her main opposition, former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, of the PDP.
Below is the last update, shared on the CEE's 2020 elections portal at 12:19 a.m.:
Gubernatorial Race
- Pedro Pierluisi (NPP): 405,299 (32.89%)
- Carlos Delgado Altieri (PDP): 388,646 (31.54%)
- Alexandra Lúgaro (MVC): 175,432 (14.24%)
- Juan Dalmau (Puerto Rican Independence Party -PIP): 169,219 (13.73%)
- César Vázquez (Dignity Project -PD): 85,134 (6.91%)
- Eliezer Molina (Independent): 8,469 (0.69%)
San Juan City Hall (Mayorship)
- Miguel Romero (NPP): 43,874 (36.10%)
- Manuel Natal Albelo (MVC): 41,978 (34.54%)
- Rossana López León (PDP): 27,906 (22.96%)
- Adrián González (PIP): 4,003 (3.29%)
- Nelson Rosario (PD): 3,765 (3.10%)
Resident Commissioner
- Jenniffer González (NPP): 488,626 (40.82%)
- Aníbal Acevedo Vilá (PDP): 383,423 (32.03%)
- Zayira Jordán (MVC): 154,606 (12.92%)
- Ada Norah Henriquez (PD): 93,996 (7.85%)
- Luis Roberto Piñero (PIP): 76,244 (6.37%)
Yes/No Statehood Plebiscite
- Yes: 621,604 (52.33%)
- No: 566,196 (47.67%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.