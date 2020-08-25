The Homebuyer Assistance Program (HBA) of the Department of Housing, which provides financial assistance to first-time homebuyers, will grant up to $35,000 for essential recovery staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Puerto Rico Housing Secretary Luis Fernández Trinchet explained that the program can grant up to $25,000 for low-income families or up to $35,000 for low- or moderate-income families who have, among their family unity, a person who is an essential worker amid the recovery process. The money will be directed toward acquiring a primary household and may not exceed the current limits on the HBA mortgages, nor the value indicated on the appraisal.
Moreover, an additional incentive of $5,000 will be granted if the residence is located in an urban area. Essential workers will be prioritized until August 31.
Essential staff includes law enforcement officers, teachers, firefighters, custodian officers, medical emergency technicians, emergency management personnel, and health professionals in either the public or private sectors.
The condition is to live in the property as a main residence for five years. Failure to comply with this requirement entails the return of the subsidy at a rate of 20 percent for each year the property is lived in.
Likewise, essential workers must continue serving in those job positions for five years.
The maximum for closing costs are limited: up to 1 percent for origination and discount; maximum of .5 percent of 1 percent for fees in the deed of sale if paid by the buyer; maximum of .5 percent of 1 percent for fees on the mortgage deed; 1 percent maximum for fees in writing restrictive conditions.
"The HBA program is a great financial support tool for many families considering the purchase of a first home. This federal aid seeks to promote the expansion of our communities and allows Puerto Ricans to have economic incentives that allow them to settle on the island in a safe home of their own," Fernández Trinchet said, flanked by other Housing officials.
HBA is funded by the Community Development Block Grant Program for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) with an allocation of $350 million.
At the moment, there are 33 participating financial institutions.
For more information, visit the CDBG-DR website.
