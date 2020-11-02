Last Saturday, October 31, the largest civics education project in the United States announced the winners of the National Student Mock Election, as well as the top-five issues that were voted on by students.
Students across the Nation elected Vice-President Joe Biden with 336 Electoral Votes as opposed to 202 for President Donald Trump. Further, students expressed their views on Democracy, the Economy, Immigration, with Liberty and Justice for All, after studying and debating for months using the Mock Election’s Curriculum available on the web for all issues. The results share a unique peak at how our youth thinks.
The National Student/Parent Mock Election gives American students and parents all across the country and around the world, the opportunity to cast their votes for candidates in both the federal and state elections, as well as on the issues they care about.
National Student/Parent Mock Election voting began on October 19 and culminated on November 30th, National Mock Election day, a few days in advance of the nation’s midterm election. (In special cases votes will be accepted until November 8.) There is never any charge for anything in the National Student/Parent Mock Election.
This program builds on the 40-year history of the National Student/Parent Mock Election, the leading program in student voting. More than 75 million young voters have participated while learning about the importance of using their own voice to share their perspectives on important issues.
“The National Student/Parent Mock Election is proud to announce a new vote platform for 2020,” said Dr. Jim Gillis, National Coordinator.
“Win My Vote provided online ballots featuring multimedia candidate and ballot issue profiles for the nation’s largest civic education project. Students, parents, teachers and home schoolers were able to hear directly from each candidate (video) and the leading arguments before casting their vote. Students voted on issues as well as candidates. Teachers Guides were available for all issues. The ballots were browser based (no download needed) and were easily accessible via any internet-enabled device (computers, tablets, laptops, smartphones, etc...). The ballots were also provided for real-time voting stats on how the candidates and ballot issues were doing. With just a few clicks teachers and students joined the NSPME, reviewed candidate profiles, discussed issues, and casted their vote. This new option allowed us to tally the votes in real-time," Gillis added.
Fifty-seven national civic, educational, religious, and business organizations serve as cooperating organizations and partners.
“The election of 2018 was one of the most important elections in American history”, Dr. Ramon Barquin pointed out. “The National Student/Parent Mock Election is a very exciting resource for the millions of young voters who participated and their parents too.”
2020 Teachers Guides appeared on the web by September. The topics were Democracy, Immigration, the Economy, and Liberty and Justice for All. Each is carefully related to the issues at stake in this election. There was special emphasis on civil discourse.
Among other partners The American Association of School Administrators, Barquin International, BrainPOP, Council of the Great City Schools, National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation, National Association of Elementary School Principals, National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Association of Secretaries of State, National Association of Student Councils, National Council for the Social Studies, National School Boards Association, NIE Institute, Rand McNally, and USA Today have all helped the National Student/Parent Mock Election expand.
“Our goal is to help our country’s young people, and their teachers, from kindergarten to college levels, understand what ‘government of the people, by the people, and for the people’ really means,” said National Student/Parent Mock Election’s President, Dr. Ramon Barquin. “It is never too early to start empowering our future leaders to be involved and share their informed opinions about the issues that matter most, based on the principles and values of our democracy.”
The National Student/Parent Mock Election was co-founded by Edward Stanley and Gloria Kirshner in 1980. After four decades it still stands as the world’s largest national mock election. Over the years partners have included American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., CNN, ABC, Electronic Data Systems (now HP Enterprise Services), The New York Times, TIME Magazine, AOL, Google, Microsoft, Xerox, Pearson, and others, all collaborating to help millions of students learn about our nation’s electoral process and the meaning of democracy.
For more information and to enroll, go to www.nationalmockelection.org.
