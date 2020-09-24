Rep. Jenniffer Colón (R-PR), Puerto Rico's resident commissioner in the U.S. Congress, announced $50,377,959 in federal funds for Health, childcare services, investigations, domestic violence, sexual harassment, Education, improvements to airports, and environmental programs.
The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
As member of the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, González underscored the $24 million approved for the Rafael Hernández regional airport in Aguadilla to rebuild 11,000 feet of the M track's existing pavement. The DOT allocated these funds under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
"Maintenance and improvements to the infrastructure of our international airports are crucial, as they are key in my plan to attract manufacturing to the island. Having achieved the relaxation of air cargo rules and nearly $12 billion for the restructuring of the electricity grid and getting President [Donald] Trump to express his support for the establishment of pharmaceutical companies on the island are the foundations for the economic restructuring that we are leading," the resident commissioner said in a missive.
Each of these allocations comes from agency or program budgets that have been previously discussed and approved in Congress.
Some of these funds are raw material for the work of congressional committees, such as the funds aimed at eradicating domestic violence, which are discussed in the Women's Affairs caucuses, of which the congresswoman is co-chair, and of the Bipartite Task Force to Give End Domestic Violence, of which she is a member.
Because Congress is the entity that works these funds, the agencies notify the congressmen first so that they can advance the news to the recipients of their district while they receive the formal notification.
Funding for Justice
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded a total of $21,782,666 under various of its grant programs to support State and local crime prevention and intervention efforts and improvements to the juvenile justice system, domestic violence, sexual harassment, to prevent and control crime, and to promote prosecutorial and defense jobs.
The P.R. Department of Justice (Justice) will receive $19,266,931 in grants divided into $302,880 from the Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program to continue the process of geocoding, updating, and maintaining the addresses of sex offenders. This, in order to improve the implementation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). To improve programs designed to implement the SORNA, Justice will also receive $224,751.
Justice will also receive $16,678,540 under the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) to improve services and provide financial assistance to victims of federal and state crimes; $36,812 under the John R. Justice Program, which provides funds for the repayment of student loans to prosecutors and public defenders.
Likewise, it will receive $1,911,572 under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program to support activities to prevent and control crime and $112,376 under the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). PREA funds shall be used to continue the implementation of national standards to prevent, detect, and respond to rape in prison to protect individuals from sexual harassment in confinement.
In addition, the Office of the Ombudsman for Women (OPM) of Puerto Rico was awarded $1,745,557 under the STOP program, intended to develop and strengthen services to victims in cases of violent crimes, including sexual harassment and persecution.
Hogar Ruth para Mujeres Maltratadas, Inc., which helps battered women, will receive $288,300 under the SAS Culturally Specific Program, which provides assistance to states and territories to support the work of rape crisis centers and other nonprofit organizations in the direct intervention and assistance related to victims of sexual assault.
Meanwhile, the Office for Socioeconomic and Community Development (Odsec by its Spanish acronym) will receive $481,878 under the Office of Juvenile Justice and Crime Prevention of the DOJ, which provides the necessary resources to prevent and respond to juvenile delinquency.
Funding for Education
The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) awarded the Association for Parents of Children with Disabilities (APNI by its Spanish initials) a grant of $202,373 under the Parent Training and Information Center Programs; Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA).
The program is one of the primary vehicles under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for providing information and training to parents of children with disabilities.
The program supports grants to help parents understand their children's rights to early intervention and educational services and procedural safeguards under IDEA; understand the nature of their children's disabilities and their educational and developmental needs, among others.
Health and Children's Programs
The HHS, through the Administration for Children and Families, allocated $1,896,981 to the municipality of Bayamón within the category of Head Start social services under disaster assistance funds; funds obtained by the commissioner for the restoration of these centers after Hurricane Maria.
The funds allocated for Head Start are final and only the agency disbursement date remains pending, which varies depending on the program.
The National Cancer Institute allocated $1,413,439 to the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus (RCM by its Spanish initials) for the cancer diagnosis and research program, as part of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) correlates of protection in a Latino-origin population project.
The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the HHS allocated federal funds for 330 Centers. As part of these funds, Puerto Rico CoNCRA will receive $650,000.
Meanwhile, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke allocated $412,500 to the RCM for clinical research related to neurological disorders as part of the project 'Understanding the effects of experimental brain injury to extinction of active avoidance.'
Environmental Protection
The EPA allocated $20,000 to the P.R. Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA by its Spanish initials) under the Superfund State Political Subdivision and Indian Tribe Site Specific Cooperative Agreements program, for the design phase of the groundwater contamination cleanup project at the site listed as Superfund, in San Germán.
The location, better known as Pozos de San Germán, includes the Retiro Industrial Park and adjacent areas. The cleaning of the place has been divided into two phases. The first will address the problem of contaminated land and highly contaminated groundwater. The second will deal with groundwater contamination throughout the site.
