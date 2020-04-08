As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to drastically interrupt the status quo, the U.S. Census Bureau (USCB) has had to modify its operations to gather data for the 2020 Census.
María Olmedo, the spokeswoman for the Office of Coordination and Communications of the Decennial Census, said that the federal agency originally intended to send its 18,000 enumerators in Puerto Rico door-to-door to confirm and/or update the entity’s database.
However, Puerto Rico has been under lockdown and curfew since March 15, as established in two consecutive executive orders signed by Governor Wanda Vázquez, and which will continue to be in effect until April, unless further extended.
These, along with other emergency measures that encourage social distancing to curtail the spread of COVID-19, have prompted the USCB to postpone the aforementioned operations and offer alternatives for completion of the census.
According to Olmedo, there are three options. Some homes will receive or have received a letter with a numerical code that residents can use to answer census questions online or via phone call. Another option is to access the webpage or call without having received the code.
“It is easier with the number because the address is already in the database, so the process is shorter, but it can be done [without the number]. What happens is that the number only arrives to people with… home addresses that are the same as their physical address, such as apartment buildings and urbanizations. But people in rural areas really rely on a P.O. Box and we don’t send letters to P.O. Box [addresses],” Olmedo explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
As a third measure, the federal agency will send its enumerators after the emergency subdues. This process was originally scheduled to begin on March 16 but has been delayed until April 14. However, because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended social distancing measures until at least April 30, the USBC process may be further delayed.
“For this entire process, we have communicated directly with the government of Puerto Rico and followed its guidelines. For example, the executive order says that federal employees can continue to work if required by the employer, but in the Census Office we have always said that the health of employees and the public is paramount, and that following the governor’s executive order is something that we have to respect,” Olmedo said.
Delay the Census?
Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution decrees that the U.S. Census must be carried out every 10 years.
Meanwhile, at the time of this writing, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more than 304,000 cases and over 7,600 deaths in the United States, including the 492 positive results and 20 deaths reported in Puerto Rico.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who initially reacted to the coronavirus outbreak with skepticism, announced during a press conference over the weekend that the White House task force projects 100,000 to 240,000 deaths as a result of the virus.
Given these projections, and the implication that some people who have completed or will fill out the 2020 Census may have passed away shortly thereafter, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked Olmedo if the decennial census could be delayed until the next year, or at least until late 2020.
“Cancelling the census and postponing it for next year has been discussed. Many people have mentioned it, but it is something that needs to come from Congress, so that remains entirely outside the Census office’s reach… Those are conversations that need to happen in Congress and then for the White House to decide,” she replied.
In the meantime, the USCB has been postponing operations virtually every two weeks, akin to the local government’s own strategy to implement a two-week-long lockdown only to extend it by another fortnight nearing the executive order’s expiring date.
“We evaluate it practically every hour. We have been adjusting our operations every two weeks. Puerto Rico has not been the only place where we have stopped operations; there are other areas in the United States where it has had to be done,” Olmedo explained.
Census Essential for Recovery
Olmedo stressed that all Puerto Rico residents must fill out the 2020 Census because it plays a key role in the island’s recovery process from the natural disasters that have impacted the island in recent years, such as 2017 hurricanes Irma and Maria, and the seismic activities that devastated the southwestern region last January.
The USCB invested $1 billion in the United States and its unincorporated territories to send targeted messages to the different ethnic groups that make up the country. In the case of Puerto Rico, media outreach has been primarily fixated on recovery, which was the main concern raised by interviewees.
“The data gathered by the Census can be used for any type of federal aid,” Olmedo said. Apart from natural disaster relief, some of the programs that can receive funding thanks to USCB-collected information include public roads and transportation services, cafeterias in public schools and health services, which are especially critical under the current situation.
Puerto Rico residents can complete the census by calling (844) 426-2020. To do it online, visit http://2020census.gov to view the page in English, or http://2020census.gov/es to view it in Spanish. Even after receiving information through these means, the USCB will send its enumerators to confirm the data provided.
