Twitter announced on Friday, January 8, that it is permanently suspending President Donald J. Trump's personal account (@realDonaldTrump), citing alleged incitement of violence on the president's behalf.
"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the social media giant published on its blog.
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
The entity retaliated against Trump after the latter repeatedly contested the election results and claimed that his supporters were "treated unfairly," as a number of these stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to halt the U.S. Senate from counting the Electoral College's votes and confirming Joe Biden as president-elect.
"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open," Twitter wrote.
The company cited the following tweets shared by the president as a "glorification of violence" in the aforementioned context:
- “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”
- “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”
Neither of these posts were overtly condoning violent acts, but the company insists that by rejecting the Electoral College's results and affirming that he would not attend Biden's inauguration, the president was reportedly disavowing his earlier statement calling for an "orderly transition" and encouraging another disorderly demonstration on Jan. 20.
"The use of the words “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol," the company added.
Twitter had previously suspended Trump's account for 12 hours following the event last Wednesday, in which some of his supporters broke into the Capitol, forcing congresspersons to evacuate. During the event, four people were reported dead, including Ashley Babbitt from California, a U.S. Air Force veteran who was shot by police.
Twitter joins other social media and tech titans who are doubling down on Trump supporters. Earlier today, Apple threatened to ban Parler, an alternative to Twitter that has looser censorship policies, accusing the platform of allowing alleged conspiracy theories to proliferate and election skeptics to convene. While some are praising these measures, others allege that these draconian policies are a direct assault on free speech, even drawing comparisons to an Orwellian dystopia.
Meanwhile, the official account for the president of the United States (@POTUS) remains active, as does the White House's account (@WhiteHouse); thus, Trump can still reach his followers through these official pages. However, neither of these has published a statement in regard to the permanent suspension as of press time.
