After a tumultuous day in Washington, D.C., where protesters contested the result of the presidential elections and even broke in the U.S. Capitol building, President Donald J. Trump has been locked out of his official Twitter account (@realDonaldTrump) for 12 hours.
Tensions flared throughout January 6, 2021, as congresspersons readied to confirm the Electoral College's votes. Since former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the Nov. 3 race, Trump and numerous allies and followers have declared that the elections were rigged in favor of his Democrat contender, leading up to a heated demonstration.
Hours after the protests began and pro-Trump demonstrators seized Congress -forcing the country's lawmakers into hiding-, the president posted a video on his personal Twitter account urging his supporters to "go home," although some critics argued that he fueled these protesters by, once again, denouncing alleged fraud and that the elections were "stolen" from him.
As a result of this publication and others deemed as incendiary, Twitter announced that Trump's account was under scrutiny, and he is banned from posting for several hours.
"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C. , we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," the social media platform shared.
"This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be blocked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked," the company warned from its @TwitterSafety account.
What started as a peaceful demonstration left the country in awe as some protesters forced their way inside the Capitol. Reports from U.S. media indicate that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office was also breached and vandalized, while some congresspersons shared that they feared for their safety, communicating with news outlets from undisclosed locations.
While the president shared little remarks on the events folding, Biden offered a televised statement urging Trump to tell his supporters to back down, after which Trump posted the controversial video.
"I know your pain. I know you’re hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time," Trump said in the video addressing the situation.
"There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home at peace," he added.
Critics denounced that his statements were insufficient to discourage his followers, arguing that by further contesting the electoral process he validated the results of their outrage. As a result, the video was taken down by Twitter and other social platforms, including Facebook.
"This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video," Facebook VP for Integrity Guy Rosen wrote on Twitter. "We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."
Because of safety concerns, the District of Columbia announced a curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
