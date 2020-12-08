U.S. President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint new members to Puerto Rico's Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), one year after the designations were due.
The designated members are: and John E. Nixon, from Utah, and Dr. Betty A. Rosa, PhD, from New York. In addition, Andrew George Biggs, who currently serves in the Board, was reappointed.
Nixon, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), was the director of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Per his LinkedIn account, he served as Michigan’s budget director from 2011 to 2014, reporting directly to Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, and he presently serves as Senior Vice President and Senior Account Executive at CNSI, focusing on corporate strategy, government relations, and client management.
Meanwhile, Rosa is the Interim Commissioner of Education and President of the University of the State of New York, appointed on August 11, 2020, by the Board of Regents, where she served as the Chancellor. She has also received the Education Leadership Award from the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.
FOMB was established in 2016 by the U.S. Congress under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) due to the island's multibillion-dollar public debt and fiscal crisis. The federally-appointed entity oversees Puerto Rico's budget and debt restructuring process.
