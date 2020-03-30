FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to supplement the commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on Jan. 20, 2020 and continuing.
“Federal funding is available to the commonwealth, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.
“Alexis Amparo has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments,” FEMA said in a statement.
To stem the spread of the novel virus, Puerto Rico in the midst of a month-long islandwide lockdown and curfew. To date, there have been 174 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Puerto Rico, which include several visitors, and six deaths due to COVID-19.
