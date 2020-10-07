The White House announced today that U.S. President Donald J. Trump appointed Justin M. Peterson, of the District of Columbia, to be a member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for Puerto Rico.
The news comes one day after it was revealed that Board member David A. Skeel, Jr. would be the federally-established entity's new chairman, following the departure of José Carrión III. Alongside Carrión, two other former members, Carlos M. García and José Ramón González, left the FOMB earlier this year after serving tenures of more than three years at the Board.
In addition to Skeel, the FOMB is comprised by Arthur J. González, Ana J. Matosantos, Andrew Biggs, with Natalie Jaresko serving as the fiscal organism's executive director.
The FOMB was established in 2016 under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (Promesa), with the purpose of overseeing the restructuring process for Puerto Rico's multibillion-dollar debt. According to the provisions in Promesa, the positions on the Board are for three years, after which the U.S. president can appoint new members without the need for the appointment to be approved by the U.S. Senate.
Appointments must come from a list provided by the U.S. Congress.
Apart from designating Peterson, the president appointed Sean Plankey, of Connecticut, to be Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at the Department of Homeland Security; as well as Major General Randy “Church” Kee, USAF (Ret.), of Alaska, to be a member of the Arctic Research Commission.
