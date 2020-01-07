Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) Executive Director Carla Campos released an official statement concerning the operations of lodging and hospitality sites and touristic destinations, following a series of earthquakes that have left most of the island without power.
According to the official, there haven't been reports of injured tourists and multiple attractions and key sites remain open.
Read the full statement:
“We inform that, as far as the hostels of the southern area are concerned, the damages to the infrastructure of the properties resulting from the seismic activity recorded in the past hours are still being evaluated.
In general, there have been no reports of incidents related to injured tourists. The Ponce Hilton, Hotel Meliá and Fox Delicias reported not having received any type of damage to the infrastructure, while some of the lodges such as: Ponce Plaza, Costa Bahía and the Holiday Inn in Ponce reported minor damage (cracks / walls).
On another hand, the Copa Marina Beach Resort was evicted on the instructions of the Mayor of Guánica given the access complications.
As for the information we have received about tourist attractions, El Yunque began operating at 10:30 a.m. and, San Cristóbal Castle in Old San Juan, at 1:00 p.m. El Morro and Casa Bacardí remain closed, for the moment.
Most of the casinos around the Island are open to the public. At the moment, those of Hotel Costa Bahía and Courtyard by Marriott in Aguadilla remain closed. Those of Ponce Plaza, Ponce Hilton and Holiday Inn Ponce will reopen tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.
Passenger movement in the airports, as well as in the port of San Juan, where today we received three cruise ships, operate normally. The Port Authority has reported that it has been inspecting facilities. In the case of Luis Muñoz Marín Airport (LMM), Aerostar reported that they are operating with a generator and that they urge passengers to arrive three hours in advance due to the high volume of traffic during the holiday season.
In the PRTC we continue to closely monitor the natural phenomena that have been taking place, and working hand in hand with our industry partners in their contingency plans. In turn, we are in close communication with Governor Wanda Vázquez and the corresponding government agencies to support residents and visitors alike. Our visitors can feel confident that our endorsed lodges and tourist companies continue to provide them with an excellent service during their stay on the island."
