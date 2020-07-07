Three prosecutors signed a report from former Secretary of Justice Dennise Longo Quiñones recommending the appointment of an Independent Special Prosecutor (FEI, for its Spanish acronym) against Governor Wanda Vázquez –and other officials– regarding the handling of warehouse units with relief supplies for the victims of the earthquakes that devastated the southwestern part of the island earlier this year, according to sources revealed to EL VOCERO.
"Justice [Department of] interviewed many people, including employees very close to the governor before making this report," sources said.
They also pointed out there are six boxes with documentary evidence to support the referral to the Office on the Independent Special Fiscal Panel (OPFEI, for its Spanish acronym).
Governor Vázquez had requested the resignation of Longo Quiñones last Friday after allegedly learning of the intention of the now former Secretary of Justice to make such a referral, it was reported.
In total, there are six referrals, including that of the governor.
The chair of the panel, Nydia Cotto Vives, confirmed to EL VOCERO that she received personnel from the Justice Department with the referrals. Nevertheless, these were not delivered since the agents in charge of them received a call to return to the agency, without specifying the delivery of the documentation.
Last January, just a few days after the earthquakes relief supplies were discovered in a warehouse managed by the Emergency Management and Disaster Administration Bureau (NMEAD, for its Spanish acronym) in La Guancha sector in Ponce. The finding was then confirmed to El Vocero by federal prosecutor Stephen Muldrow, through the press spokesperson Lymarie Llovet.
