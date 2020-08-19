Former Resident Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi and Isabela Mayor Carlos “Charlie” Delgado Altieri came out as the victors of the New Progressive Party (NPP) and the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), respectively, at last Sunday’s unconventional primaries, pinning them in a closely watched battle against three other candidates for Puerto Rico’s gubernatorial seat.
Despite the overall amicability displayed in the campaign process leading up to the primaries, the official candidates for Puerto Rico’s leading parties hold very different stances and trajectories. The most evident of these is the different position each one has regarding the island’s political status.
As a longtime member and official of the NPP, Pierluisi is staunchly pro-statehood. During his victory speech, he repeatedly stressed what he opined was the need for Puerto Rico to be the 51st state in order to have equal access to federal funds, as well as equal representation in Congress. Today, the island is entitled only to a resident commissioner who serves as a non-voting member of Congress.
“To all those who for whatever reason did not give me their support, know that everyone has my total respect and the only thing I ask of you is to unite for our causes, that is, progress, security, equality, statehood. These causes go above the aspirations or interests of any of us, so I have the support of all ‘penepés’ (NPP members) and all pro-statehood individuals,” said Pierluisi, whose victory at the primaries ensures that Gov. Wanda Vázquez will not be able to run for the Nov. 3 general election under the NPP.
Pierluisi served for less than a week as governor in 2019 following then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation, amid political turmoil. The Puerto Rico Supreme Court then ruled that Vázquez, who was the Justice secretary at the time, was next-in-line to become governor since the island did not have a secretary of State.
Meanwhile, Delgado Altieri supports Puerto Rico’s status as an unincorporated territory, or commonwealth, of the United States. While Pierluisi and NPP officials are urging residents to vote “yes” for statehood in the upcoming political status referendum, Delgado Altieri and fellow commonwealth advocates are asking voters to choose “no.”
While Pierluisi served as resident commissioner for two administrations under both NPP and PDP rule - plus holding other public servant positions - Delgado Altieri has been the mayor of the northwestern municipality of Isabela since 2001.
Between his role as resident commissioner and his current bid for the top position in the local Executive Branch, Pierluisi also worked in the private sector as a consultant. Most noticeably, he offered consulting services to the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), prompting him to argue that “there is nobody in Puerto Rico who could have more credibility before the Board.” However, his connections to the federally established entity have amassed accusations that he would work in favor of the FOMB’s interests over those of residents.
Pierluisi has nonetheless assured that he would defend certain public services from further budget cuts, particularly the University of Puerto Rico, the island’s public university system with 11 campuses. He also noted that his time in the U.S. nation’s capital resulted in steady connections in Congress that he can use to Puerto Rico’s favor in terms of access to federal funds.
By contrast, Delgado Altieri’s campaign relies more on sovereignty than federal funding. As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, his economic proposals highlight sustainable economic development, community development, equal opportunities and a modernized government.
“Puerto Rico needs a new way of governing that restores credibility to its government, achieves the realization of new economic powers, with an agile permit system, with a model based on sustainability, that emerges from consensus and convergence, that moves us away from economic dependency and promotes a solidarity economy,” his platform reads.
Comfortable Victories
The results for the NPP up until 10 p.m. on Aug.16 with 231,709 votes counted, placed Pierluisi at the lead with 134,183 votes (57.9 percent) and Vázquez lagging with 97,526 votes (42.1 percent).
Meanwhile, at the same time and with 159,778 votes counted, Delgado Altieri had accumulated 101,064 votes (63.3 percent), Senate Minority Leader Eduardo Bhatia had 37,456 votes (23.4 percent), and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz garnered 21,258 votes (13.3 percent).
The second round of voting went smoothly after the chaos of Aug. 9.
The two main candidates now have less than three months to focus their efforts on the race for La Fortaleza and the November general elections. They must also face Juan Dalmau of the Puerto Rican Independence Party; Eliezer Molina, an independent; Dr. César Vázquez, of the Dignity Project; and Alexandra Lúgaro of the Citizen Victory Movement.
