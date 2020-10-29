From the get-go, the candidates for the Resident Commissioner's chair in Washington, D.C. began lashing against one another in a debate that proved to be just as or even more heated than those held between Puerto Rico's gubernatorial candidates.

In the first and only debate between these candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 general elections, the contenders took off affirming that this is not an amicable competition.

The candidates are current Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, under the pro-statehood New Progressive Party (NPP); former resident commissioner and former governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, of the pro-Commonwealth Popular Democratic Party (PDP); Luis Roberto Piñero, of the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP); Zayira Jordán, under the leftist Citizen Victory Movement (MVC by its Spanish initials), and Ada Norah Henriquez, of the conservative Proyecto Dignidad (Dignity Project).

González, when introducing herself, reminded that in the past elections she debated against the late former vice president of the PDP, Héctor Ferrer, who had well-documented differences with Acevedo Vilá. González won the 2016 elections alongside Ricardo Rosselló, who has since resigned. She then obtained 48.8 percent of votes.

"Four years ago I had a debate like this with my great friend, Héctor Ferrer. Now that was an honest man," she stated.

Meanwhile, Acevedo Vilá lambasted González for her support of U.S. President Donald J. Trump and denounced that the position of resident commissioner has been occupied by the NPP for 16 years.

The PDP candidate served as governor between 2005 and 2008 after being resident commissioner from 2001 to 2004. He, like González, was also a representative and even presided over the P.R. House.

"After 16 straight years with NPP resident commissioners, Puerto Rico is at its lowest point in Washington. Washington also needs a change," Acevedo Vilá said.

The MVC candidate used her initial turn to scrutinize both Acevedo Vilá and González.

Free From Ties

“I am not from the old politics (NPP and PDP). My hands are not tied with lobbyists. I am going to Washington to defend the Puerto Rican people," Jordán said. “I want to talk to you, Aníbal: you said that to go to Washington you have to have experience. What was your experience worth to us? The people know it."

In the middle of the debate, the moderator, the vice president of NotiCentro, Rafael Lenín López, even sought to mediate between the applicants and remind them of the rules approved by all the directors and campaign directors.

Piñero started the debate by mentioning his experience as a pediatrician. When asked what he would do in the federal capital, he replied that "we are going to be working so that these companies (manufacturing) can return, but not with the goal of 936." He spoke of stimulating the local economy.

Henriquez, for her part, spoke of going to the federal capital to advocate for amendments to the Internal Revenue Code to guarantee a better tax rate for these foreign companies on the island.

Asked how she would convince the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), she said: "we would be talking to Congress and it would be federal taxes that would be reduced," she said.

On health, most of the questions were directed to the resident commissioner for the recent loss of more than $1 billion in federal funds. González recalled that it was the FOMB that opposed the use of these funds on the grounds that they are not recurring.

The NPP candidate added that she guaranteed coverage of the government health plan for 1.3 million people.

"She talks about [fund] parity in Medicare. She said that four years ago and hasn't achieved that," Acevedo Vilá stated.

Jordán then took the opportunity to speak to González again and question her about federal funds.

"That is not extra money. For my part, I believe that we have to work towards parity of funds, but in the correct way. The way it is done is by bringing evidence and data. Here they put patches, they improvise," she said.

Candidates Discuss Infrastructure

Piñero assured that he would pressure Washington to clean up the land used by the U.S. Navy in Vieques.

“Puerto Rico is not just the big island. It is an archipelago and you have to consider that you have to work with Vieques and Culebra. I am going to press for the cleanup to begin in Vieques," he said. “There can be no development on Vieques until that cleanup is done. There are two people here who have been at the [Resident] Commissioner's office and have not done anything so that Vieques can be cleaned up."

Acevedo Vilá defended himself, assuring that he made arrangements for Vieques. "Cleaning is a pending issue," he claimed.

González, meanwhile, listed all the funds she has managed for the island municipality.

During the debate, it emerged that Henriquez worked in various positions under NPP governments.

“When I was in the Public Housing Administration, it was for a project that needed to complete tax exemption guidelines to free up funds for infrastructure. We were able to complete it in a few months ”, she stated. “If we get officials in each agency who can serve as liaison with the federal agencies, that can help us too,” Henriquez said.

"Do You Feel Morally Capable?"

One of the questions aimed at Acevedo Vilá was if he felt "morally capable" of serving as a public official after being accused by federal authorities when he served as governor.

"I have never stolen a cent of public nor private money in the case set up, in the case made by her friend (of González, referring to the then federal prosecutor Rosa Emilia Rodríguez). They could not make any indication of public funds, of contracts for nothing. That is why I have the moral strength to defend Puerto Rico and demand neatness," he responded.

This unleashed a heated back-and-forth between Acevedo Vilá and González, the latter of whom labeled her rival as "an embarrassment for Puerto Rico."

While the moderator, López, allowed the two candidates to bicker, Jordán stepped to the center of the stage and urged them to stop to allow the other candidates to get equal time. This prompted López to scold the MVC contender, saying that he would extend the debate "until 1 a.m. if necessary" and that "I am the moderator here." Jordán, in turn, said "moderate, then."

This debate was broadcast by WAPA-TV (Channel 4) and sponsored by NotiUno and El Vocero, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL's sister publication. The candidates discussed economic development, health, infrastructure, and status.