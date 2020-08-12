With mere days before the twice-postponed primaries were rescheduled on Sunday, Aug. 16, voters and gubernatorial hopefuls are eagerly anticipating the Puerto Rico Supreme Court’s ruling on the petitions made by two contenders regarding the botched electoral process last Sunday, Aug. 9.
Senate Minority Leader Eduardo Bhatia, who is competing in the gubernatorial race for the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), and Pedro Pierluisi, who is challenging Gov. Wanda Vázquez for the Executive seat under the New Progressive Party (NPP), issued separate petitions to the Puerto Rico Supreme Court for the State Elections Commission (CEE by its Spanish initials) to count the votes that had been cast on Aug. 9 and publish the preliminary results.
In a fast moving story, the Supreme Court’s resolution consolidated both petitions and gave CEE President Juan Ernesto Dávila, and the electoral commissioners of the PDP and NPP - Lind O. Merle and María Santiago Rodríguez, respectively - until 2 p.m. on Aug. 11, to express their positions on the matter.
Pierluisi’s petition argues that in terms of counting votes, Part H-5 of the NPP’s Primary Regulations establishes that once the people with the right to vote have done so and the ballots of the special emergency compartment of the ballot box (if any) have been deposited in the electronic counting machine, officials will proceed with “the closing of the election” in that particular machine.
Moreover, Bhatia’s lawyer, José Andreu Fuentes, commented that the voting process that began last Sunday should be carried out before Aug. 16, arguing that the process should continue “as soon as possible.”
His statements were echoed by the PDP Governing Board, presided by Aníbal José Torres, who also urged Vázquez to declare Thursday, Aug. 13, a temporary holiday to carry out the primaries rather than wait until Sunday.
The voting process to elect the official gubernatorial candidates for the island’s main two political parties was paralyzed and declared null by the CEE after many voting centers reported that they had not received ballots on time, preventing citizens from exercising their right to vote.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL watched a televised 2 p.m. press conference on Aug. 9 in which NPP and PDP officials said 59 of the 110 voting precincts in Puerto Rico had still not begun voting because the ballots had yet to arrive.
The primaries were originally scheduled for June but were delayed until Aug. 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite having an additional two months to oversee the details, chaos ensued. Dávila eventually announced that he would resign after the primaries are finally completed.
Debacle Transcends Politics
The chaos transcends the political sphere and could have a direct impact on the local economy, as well as Puerto Rico's image as an investment destination—an issue that raises concern among some business leaders.
For Puerto Rico's manufacturing sector, of particular concern is that the island is making a strong effort to become an international manufacturing center.
“We are just over 100 days before the general elections and this chaos that ensued - in a smaller scale electoral event - leaves much to be desired and puts us in the world public arena as a country with a lack of capacity, credibility and corruption. Given that efforts being made to reactivate manufacturing in Puerto Rico, this situation affects the possibilities of attracting investment and confronting those who criticize our institutions," said Carlos M. Rodríguez, president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association.
"For the first time in our history, thousands of people were deprived of their right to vote, at a time when we are facing the crisis of the pandemic that has made the process more difficult than usual. We ask the governor to call an urgent extraordinary session to facilitate that the process can be carried out within the due process of law and there is no room for future challenges," he added.
Likewise, Juan Carlos Agosto, president of the Chamber of Commerce, expressed shock at the fiasco and urged the CEE and the government to address the situation with the utmost brevity to continue bolstering trade, which has been dropping for months.
"We are dismayed with the severe lack of capacity and execution in the primary processes, which has meant the failure of institutions. We urge leaders to resolve this as soon as possible because it has a negative impact on investment. We can have a perfect Legislature and the necessary resources, but if there isn’t good execution, we have a problem," he opined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.