The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMB) has been slashing funding for essential services without considering the large pockets of the tax incentives that represent two thirds (67.7 percent) of the General Fund's total spending, even though their potential economic and/or social benefits are unknown.

That's the conclusion presented by Espacios Abiertos, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting fiscal and political transparency and civic involvement.

EA's senior analyst for Public Policy, Daniel Santamaría Ots, indicated that the tax incentives or expenses amount to $21,194 million ($21.2 billion) annually or one third of the Gross National Product (GNP). In that line of expenses, Puerto Rico is well above other countries and jurisdictions. In the U.S. mainland, they represent 8.8 percent of the GNP; in Argentina, 3.0 percent, and in states like Massachusetts it is 2.6 percent.

Of the roughly $21.2 billion, for example, the government of Puerto Rico stops entering each year 15,691.5 million ($15.7 billion) for preferential rates (74 percent of total tax expenditures) due to the incentives provided by Act 135 of 1997 and Act 73 of 2008, known as the "Law of Economic Incentives for the Development of Puerto Rico."

“Why cut back on essential services such as education, health or safety and not evaluate the cost to the Treasury of all the incentives that are considered an expense for Puerto Ricans and Puerto Ricans, and that it is not known if they yield the expected results? Why have they been looking the other way for five years while their policies continue to destroy opportunities for those who decide to stay on the island? What is the double bar and what are your priorities? Austerity for whom? Who are they trying to benefit?," the economist questioned.

He said that for the next fiscal year (2022) the Board proposed austerity measures that imply, among others, the reduction to health ($5 million in payroll from the Department of Health, $ 2 million to the Diabetes Center, and $ 1.2 million to the Cardiovascular Center); education ($94 million additional cuts to the UPR); security ($120 million in recruitment of cadets for the Puerto Rico Police); essential municipal services (an additional $44 million from the Equalization Fund), and pensioners (8.5 percent for all pensions over $1,500).

"Fiscal responsibility should not discriminate and always fall on the shoulders of a citizenry that every year is taken a little more out of their hands by the democratic institutions and mechanisms that allowed the development of the values that forged the middle class of this country," the analyst stated.

Since May 2017, EA identified the need for Puerto Rico —which faces the biggest fiscal crisis in its history— to disclose the “hidden budget” on what the Treasury spends or stops paying on tax incentives granted to individuals and corporations.

After requesting that information with a judicial lawsuit that reached the Supreme Court, in September 2019, the Treasury published a report of these expenses for the first time in history, although it has not been updated. Now, that part of the budget is no longer entirely hidden. However, their performance has yet to be evaluated.

The organization supports that the report is required by law as is the case in 50 U.S. jurisdictions and highlights the model of the state of Oregon, which includes in its writing the best practices in the publication of a report of tax expenditures. Currently, in Senate Bill 206 for this purpose is under consideration in the Legislative Assembly.

The proposed statute has three main objectives: to create an annual report on fiscal expenditure or tax expenditure, establish an official public record of fiscal expenditures in open data format, and analyze the return on economic and social investment of each tax expenditure or tax incentive.

Audited Financial Statements Delayed

Santamaría pointed out that another problem affecting public finances in Puerto Rico is the fact that the audited financial statements are obsolete because the most recent ones are from fiscal year 2017. This prevents from corroborating the real state of the public accounts that should justify the approval of the recent fiscal plan and the certification of the next budget for fiscal year 2022.

“Every year that passes, we see how the Board continues to grant extensions for the preparation of new income projections, up-to-date audited financial statements and an updated tax expense report. However, these concessions are absent when what is at stake are the essential services rendered by the municipalities or the country's public university education, among others," the economist underscored.

"Ultimatums continue to be given for some, but concessions for others. They grant privileges for those who can lobby for their interests with prestigious law firms and cuts for a defenseless citizenry with public institutions victims of institutional deterioration and the lack of public funds to which the Board responds with the same recipe: more austerity for those in forever," he added.

He said that “this is another year in which the Board, the government, and the Legislative Assembly each prepare a version of the budget, whose evaluation to prepare it encourages tax inequity and is highly biased because it contains a partial view of the fiscal reality of Puerto Rico."

Santamaría stressed that FOMB has limited itself to making budgets that rely on austerity measures for essential services and has forgotten to formulate an economic development proposal that helps to delineate a route out of the economic crisis and this year there has been no a change, even though there are new members in the fiscal entity.

Given the certification that the Board will issue on June 30 of the fifth budget, cutting exclusively from the same pocket of the essential services of Puerto Ricans, Espacios Abiertos recommends the following:

- For Senate Bill 206 to become law.

- Updating the reports of fiscal expenses for years 2018-2020.

- Analyzing the economic and social performance of each fiscal expenditure: cost-benefit analysis (absent in the first report of 2019).

- Including projections of the tax expenditures of the government of Puerto Rico for at least the next 2 fiscal years (absent in the first report of 2019).

- Including in the next report the tax expenditures of the Municipalities (absent in the first report of 2019).

- Updating and publishing the audited financial statements for 2018-2020.

Budget Considerations

Santamaría explained that, although the Legislative Assembly will file amendments reallocating some items, it will do so within the limit of $10,112 million ($10.1 billion) presented by FOMB on May 11. This reallocation will have an effect on other expense items.

Moreover, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi's budget is different from the Board's. The differences are both in its composition and in the amount, which amounted to $10.7 billion in its first proposal announced on February 2 and, which later decreased to $10,345 million ($10.3 billion) due to the Board's initial rejection. The detail of this last budget proposed by Pierluisi represents $233 million more than the one proposed by the Board.

For more information about the budget, visit: ObservatorioFiscalpr.com.