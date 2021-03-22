With hundreds of pending projects and billions in federal funds waiting to be used, the Puerto Rico Reconstruction Council will recommend Gov. Pedro Pierluisi to sign an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the island's infrastructure.

State Secretary-designate Larry Seilhamer, who chairs this council, reported that there is already a draft of this executive order and that it is already under evaluation at La Fortaleza, the governor's mansion. Its goal is for "priority" projects to go through an expedited process when it comes to receiving permits and meeting government requirements.

"That is the basis for the emergency declaration. The projects that the council identified as critical or priority projects will be eligible for expedited permits. This does not mean that environmental compliance will be omitted, but there are fixed periods that are established to comply with the permits," Seilhamer said. “That is one of the obstacles: bureaucracy and slowness. Here, some criteria are established so that these permits can be addressed."

He pointed out that this type of state of emergency is contemplated in Act 76 of 2000 and mentioned that then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló applied it at least twice as part of the recovery efforts after the onslaught of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

"Act 76 establishes that expedited process period under a state of emergency and then gives the governor the power to declare these new provisions through an executive order. But the order lasts for six months," Seilhamer stated.

COR3, OMB Streamline Availability of Matching Funds Will start disaster reconstruction works in agencies financed by the General Fund

According to the official, the goal is to address the "paralysis" in projects.

Act 76 indicates in its explanatory memorandum that it is a mechanism that must be used in times of emergency in order to be "agile and vigorous and allow the achievement of the objectives set in the shortest possible time."

It establishes that in emergency situations "the government instrumentalities that participate in the granting of permits, consultations, endorsements, and certifications of ordinary procedures and terms are exempted, so that they follow an expeditious process in determining these cases."

Seilhamer, whose nomination was confirmed in the Senate and will be evaluated in the House, was designated by Pierluisi to lead the Reconstruction Council, which oversees pending construction projects and reasons that hinder their completion. The committee already submitted its first report to the governor.

He told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the report contains "hundreds" of pending construction projects and that the council is still waiting for the reports of 30 other municipalities.

The list of pending projects, he added, would correspond to reconstruction after Irma and Maria, in addition to those necessary after the earthquakes that affected the southwest region of the island in January 2020.

"There are hundreds of projects," Seilhamer said. “Part of what we have done is to insert the Mayors Association and Federation so that we can expedite what are projects of the municipalities because there are many obstacles in terms of regulations and for that we brought FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to identify what we can do in the regulations."

First Recommendations

Pierluisi appeared last week before the Association of General Contractors, where he reported having received the first recommendations from the council that he created in January upon his arrival in La Fortaleza. He assured that he would follow the suggestions of the advisory group, among which is identifying pending projects on the island and speeding up construction auctions.

He also spoke of prioritizing the most critical projects, ensuring that efforts are not duplicated, and that "burdensome requirements are eliminated."

"These recommendations will be accepted and put into effect," the governor said. "We are going to focus our energy on achieving good management to properly disburse these funds."

Pierluisi explained that one of the priorities is to free the funds that will be used to advance projects that would later be reimbursed by FEMA. This fund is $700 million.

Seilhamer affirmed that there is a "commitment" from the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) to release this money. FEMA operates by reimbursement, so many municipal projects cannot be routed due to lack of funds.

"Regulatory parameters had to be met for the use of these funds," he stated.