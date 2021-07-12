The administrator of the State Insurance Fund Corp. (SIFC), Jesús M. Rodríguez Rosa, reported that the agency exceeded the savings requested by the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) in its operational budget for Fiscal year 2020-2021 by more than $1 million.
The FOMB had requested the SIFC to achieve savings of $58,433,000 for the past fiscal year, which ended on June 30. However, the SIFC saved $60,661,950.
"Our north is to maintain a fiscally healthy Corporation with the ability to provide all the services that our injured workers need, while providing coverage and total immunity to employers. For this, we need to have an optimal tax system, maximizing resources. Today we are pleased to report that, thanks to the solvency and administration measures we took, last fiscal year we exceeded the savings reserve established by the [FOMB] for the amount of $1,228,950. This is an important achievement in the face of future challenges," Rodríguez said in a missive.
"The Certified Fiscal Plan for the Government of Puerto Rico establishes six-year metrics for all government entities, including the SIFC. This is the third consecutive fiscal year that we not only reached the amount requested by the Board, but we exceeded it. This, in turn, demonstrates that the SIFC is an asset that must be safeguarded for the benefit of our workers and merchants. With this achievement, the Board must begin to see the SIFC as a central axis in the economic development of the island," he added.
For FY 2018-2019, the Board requested a reserve of $15,588,000; the SIFC achieved reserved $17,316,000, over $2 million more than requested. For FY 2019-2020, the amount requested in savings was $52,636,000, a figure that was reached, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I want to acknowledge the work of all our employees who went the extra mile to comply with the established metrics so that the public corporation would have the fiscal capacity and economic solvency to meet all its obligations in this new fiscal year that began on July 1," the administrator stated.
(0) comments
