It appears that the announcement of Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced regarding the new executive order containing her administration's COVID-19 emergency measures will be postponed until tomorrow due to government response being focused on addressing Storm Isaias' damage.
Executive Order 2020-054 is effective until July 31, but sources revealed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that, in light of the most recent atmospheric event, the governor will opt to extend the current executive order under the same conditions for two more weeks, until August 15.
This would entail the same curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and a maximum 50 percent occupancy for commercial establishments, including restaurants. Likewise, bars, movie theaters, casinos, chinchorros, and gyms will remain closed, despite the latter group filing a lawsuit against the governor, alleging that the executive order's provision against gym openings is unconstitutional.
Moreover, the dry law would remain in place from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., thus extending the ban on alcoholic beverage sales throughout that timeframe.
At a press conference regarding the impact of Storm Isaias, the governor said, in response to inquiries from the press, that she will announce the new executive order either Thursday night or Friday morning.
