Former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was certified this evening as one of the delegates who will lobby for statehood for Puerto Rico in Washington, D.C., sources confirmed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
According to the sources, Rosselló is headed to the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) in the U.S. capital to be sworn in.
Despite not running formally for the special election to pick the delegates, Rosselló swept the race through write-in votes. This, just two years after he became the first elected governor on the island to resign following weeks-long protests calling for his dismissal, after an incendiary Telegram chat between him and then-members of his Cabinet pointed to allegations of public misuse of funds and mismanagement in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
The president of the State Election Commission (CEE by its Spanish initials), Francisco Rosado Colomer, had told this medium that Rosselló would, in fact, be certified today. He explained that just one electoral commissioner who agrees with the win would be enough.
"As soon as he presents the [proper documentation], which can be electronically or by regular mail, but he has to present it because that document must be sworn in and if he is going to do it in the United States, the system opens the data, the system allows him to print the sheet and he signs the affidavit before a notary public and can send it by email, or he can send it by regular mail. As soon as we have proof of it, the election certificate is issued and signed and that may be happening today afternoon," he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
"In fact, in the meeting we had, now at the end of the commission, the commissioner (of the Popular Democratic Party) Gerardo Cruz, asked about that document and Rolando Cuevas, the secretary of the EEC told him that he had no evidence that it had been presented, and the alternate commissioner of the New Progressive Party, Edwin Mundo reported that the sworn document had been sent at 10:31 a.m. via email. What we were waiting for was for it to be confirmed by the secretary," he added.
Yesterday the Court of Appeals declared the New Progressive Party's request for Rosselló to be certified by the CEE as a congressional delegate in favor of statehood.
Meanwhile, this morning the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico rejected Rosselló's request to urgently accept the resolution of the controversy over his election as a delegate for statehood. The controversy arose because Rosselló submitted his vote while residing in the U.S. mainland.
