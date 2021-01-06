The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) issued the following statement, welcoming the reappointment of David A. Skeel Jr. and the appointment of Arthur J. González as members of the Oversight Board by President Trump.
"Skeel and González are distinguished bankruptcy experts and have served on the Oversight Board since its initiation in 2016. Skeel had been appointed by President Barack Obama and was reappointed by President Donald J. Trump from a list submitted by the majority leader of the U.S. Senate. He has been the Chairman of the Oversight Board since October 2020. González had been appointed to the Oversight Board by President Barack Obama and served until his tenure ended with President Trump’s appointment of Justin M. Peterson in October 2020.
The reappointment of Skeel and appointment of González completes the appointment process for all seven members of the Oversight Board for a three-year term. President Trump previously reappointed Andrew G. Biggs, and, in addition to Peterson, appointed John E. Nixon, Antonio L. Medina Comas, and Betty A. Rosa."
