Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo González said that people who will have to seek out shelter during the upcoming hurricane season will be subject to the serological test to detect coronavirus (COVID-19), adding that there will be isolated areas for people who test positive.
At a press conference, in which the government detailed its plan for this hurricane season that officially begins on June 1, the health measures that will be taken in the shelters were discussed, given this new reality due to the pandemic.
“When the person arrives to a shelter, they are screened so that there is no chronic and acute condition," the official said, noting that these individuals will also be asked about COVID-19 incidences or contact with infected people.
He explained that if the first serological test—which detects virus antibodies—is positive, the molecular test will be ordered "to guarantee that the person is not actively ill." He added that, as part of this year's shelter plan, there will be areas of isolation.
Gov. Wanda Vázquez indicated that the tests would not be done in the shelters because they require a medical team that would not be available in all of these, but that would be done in coordination with the municipalities. "They will be available to the people needed for the shelters," she said.
At the time of this writing, 288 shelters have been identified that will be able to house around 40,000 people, including the six-foot spacing recommended to avoid propagation of the virus. At the peak after Maria, there were 15,000 people in shelters. Other shelters are being identified throughout Puerto Rico, including in the southern zone, where schools were destroyed by the seismic activities that ravaged the zone earlier this year.
